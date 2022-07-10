La veille cyber-sécurité (sem 10 Juil 2022)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
A developer appears to have divulged credentials to a police database on a popular developer forum, leading to a breach and subsequent bid to sell 23 terabytes of personal data on the dark web.
Chinese censors are working overtime to clamp down on news that the data they’ve siphoned from their citizens over the years is apparently out there and is being sold for less than the anticipated cost of a Tesla Roadster.
Google says it will automatically delete location logs when it detects visits to abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters. In a blog post, Jen Fitzpatrick, senior vice president of Google Core Systems & Experiences, said the changes would be rolling out in the coming weeks. Following the overturning of the landmark Roe v.
Facebook est de nouveau sous le feu des projecteurs après une plainte déposée par un ancien employé. Ce dernier affirme que l’entreprise avait accès aux données supprimées des utilisateurs de Facebook et qu’il a été licencié pour avoir remis en cause cette pratique.
Des enregistrements confirment que les données des utilisateurs américains de TikTok sont accessibles depuis la Chine, alors que le directeur avait assuré le contraire devant le Sénat. Ces suspicions ont été confirmées par une fuite d’enregistrements audio de plus de 80 réunions en interne chez TikTok, où le problème des données américaines est abordé plusieurs fois.
Le groupe hôtelier international Marriott a été victime d’une nouvelle fuite de données après une piratage de ses systèmes informatiques. 20 Go de fichiers ont été exfiltrés. Les cyberattaques font feu de tout bois et il n’est malheureusement pas rares que les entreprises en soient victimes plusieurs fois de suite.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
The play-to-earn game Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-inspired game developed by Sky Mavis and rakes in approximately $15 million in revenue daily.
A new ransomware operation named ‘0mega’ targets organizations worldwide in double-extortion attacks and demands millions of dollars in ransoms. 0mega (spelled with a zero) is a new ransomware operation launched in May 2022 and has attacked numerous victims since then.
These ransom notes are customized per victim, usually containing the company name and describing the different types of data stolen in attacks. In addition, some notes include threats on how the 0mega gang will disclose the attack to business partners and trade associations if a ransom is not paid
Voilà une histoire qui finit bien. Victime d’une cyberattaque et contrainte de verser une somme importante en bitcoins à des hackers, une université néerlandaise va pouvoir remettre la main sur son argent… qui a vu sa valeur doubler. Tout est bien qui finit bien pour l’Université de Maastricht, dans le sud des Pays-Bas.
The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has put out an IT baseline protection profile for space infrastructure amid concerns that attackers could turn their gaze skywards. The document, published last week, is the result of a year of work by Airbus Defence and Space, the German Space Agency at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and BSI, among others.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The vulnerability disclosure platform HackerOne has revealed that one of their staff members had improperly accessed security reports for personal gain. The-now former-staff member approached HackerOne customers with vulnerabilities that belonged to users of the platform. HackerOne acts as a mediator between white hat hackers that find software vulnerabilities, and software vendors who want to know about weaknesses in their products.
Raspberry Robin, un malware Windows identifié il y a déjà plusieurs mois, continue de se propager sur les réseaux d’entreprises par l’intermédiaire de clé USB infectées. Le ver Raspberry Robin fait encore parler de lui.
La fonctionnalité Lockdown développée par Apple arrivera dans iOS 16, iPadOS 16 et MacOS Ventura cet automne, et vise à protéger ceux qui sont ciblés par des logiciels d’espionnage parrainés par des Etats, à l’exemple du logiciel Pegasus. La firme de Cupertino augmente d’un cran ses capacités en matière de sécurité avec l’annonce d’une fonction appelée Lockdown Mode.
Justice / police / réglementation
Ukrainian police said they have arrested suspected members of a cyber-criminal gang conducting an EU payments phishing scheme. In a statement, Ukraine’s Cyber Police Department and the Kyiv-based Pechersk Police Department said the criminal group created and promoted roughly 400 phishing links to send to the county’s citizens.
If you’re a Naked Security Pocast listener, you may remember, back in March 2022, that we spoke about a convicted cybercriminal from Canada by the name of Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins.
Suisse
Une attaque informatique touche la HE-Arc. Dans un communiqué publié lundi, la Haute école indique que l’accès à ses serveurs et à sa messagerie est coupé depuis 17h afin de protéger son infrastructure et ses données. La HE-Arc ne sera ainsi plus atteignable par courriel. Les téléphones mobiles restent cependant accessibles, précise l’institution.
Divers
NIST’s post-quantum computing cryptography standard process is entering its final phases. It announced the first four algorithms: For general encryption, used when we access secure websites, NIST has selected the CRYSTALS-Kyber algorithm. Among its advantages are comparatively small encryption keys that two parties can exchange easily, as well as its speed of operation.