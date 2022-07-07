7 juillet 2022 By Marc Barbezat Pertes / vols de données Boire ou faire de la sécurité, il faut choisir ou comment perdre les données personnelles de toute une ville après une soirée trop arrosée Voici une mésaventure qui confirme que le mélange avec l’alcool et la sécurité ne font pas bon ménage 😬🤪 Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city’s residents after night out | CNNDrinks after work probably seemed like a good idea – but for one worker in Japan the hangover is likely to last for some time. The unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka, after going for drinks this week, according to a statement Thursday from the city’s government. Japanese city worker loses USB containing personal details of every residentA city in Japan has been forced to apologise after a contractor admitted he had lost a USB memory stick containing the personal data of almost half a million residents after an alcohol-fuelled night out. Share clé USB/Japon