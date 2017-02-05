Un hôtel autrichien paralysé par un ransomware “Un hôtel autrichien a été victime d’un ransomware l’ayant totalement paralysé : les systèmes informatique gérant le système de cartes magnétiques / clés digitales était hors service. La rançon a du être payée d’urgence.” tags:Sécurité ransomware autriche Hong Kong brokers blackmailed by hackers with DDoS Attacks “The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission revealed some brokerage websites have been hit by DDoS attacks and blackmailed by crooks.” tags:Sécurité hong-kong Hundreds of thousands, if not over a million Netgear routers open to hack “Hundreds of thousands of Netgear routers are vulnerable to password bypass, the company issued updates only for a number models.” tags:Sécurité vulnérabilité réseau Netgear Dutch Government announced all ballots will be counted by hand amid cyberattack fears “Dutch Government announced that all ballots in the election next month will be counted by hand in order to avoid any interference due to cyber attacks.” tags:Sécurité pays-bas cyber-attaque PoliceOne hacked – Hacker is selling thousands police officers’ accounts “PoliceOne, a forum used only by only verified law enforcement officials, has been hacked and data dump was offered for sale in a dark web market.” tags:Sécurité hacking Une faille vieille de 32 ans permet de pirater les imprimantes à distance “Nos imprimantes sont vulnérables à un grand nombre d’attaques, comme viennent de le montrer trois chercheurs en sécurité” tags:Sécurité impression vulnérabilité Russian hackers target critical infrastructure and democracy, warns UK “Russia has used hacking and misinformation to disrupt critical infrastructure and the democratic processes of Western nations, according the UK’s defence secretary.” tags:Sécurité russie hacking Ransomware is about to get a lot worse, by holding your operating system hostage “Rather than just encrypting key files, ransomware could soon infect a computer to such an extent that the only two options available to the user …