The second breach in less than 24 months stemmed from employee account compromises. For the second time in two years, the Marriott hotel empire has suffered a major data breach. This time, approximately 5.2 million guests have been affected.
The personal details for more than 4.9 million Georgians, including deceased citizens, has been published on a hacking forum over the weekend, on Saturday. Personal information such as full names, home addresses, dates of birth, ID numbers, and mobile phone numbers were shared online in a 1.04 GB MDB (Microsoft Access database) file.
A misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket has exposed the data of about 14 million users of the popular Key Ring app that includes some payment and medical card information. The database was discovered by vpnMentor’s Noam Rotem and Ran Locar who found 44 million records were open to public viewing.
Another day, another data breach – This time, researchers have identified a massive trove of data exposed on an unprotected Amazon S3 bucket. The worse part of it is that anyone with an Internet connection could access the data since it was left without any security authentication.
En Suisse comme en Europe ou ailleurs, les populations sont confinées et ont peur. Une aubaine pour les cybercriminels, qui eux, ne sont pas freinés par la pandémie de coronavirus. Au contraire. Les autorités suisses et européennes mettent en garde contre une recrudescence d’attaques.
Les spécialistes de la sécurité informatique ont juré de faire payer les pirates profitant de la crise du Covid-19. “Nous avons un message très clair pour les gangs qui pratiquent le ransomware: ne ciblez pas les hôpitaux. Si vous le faites, vous subirez la colère de la communauté…
The world is vulnerable to a new type of trolling as people turn to Zoom video calls to feel connected amidst quarantines. Jerks are using Zoom’s screensharing feature to blast other viewers with the most awful videos from across the internet, from violence to shocking pornography. That’…
Microsoft has been forced to alert several dozen hospitals in a “first of its kind notification” that their gateway and VPN appliances are vulnerable to ransomware groups actively scanning for exposed endpoints. The tech giant claimed that attackers behind the REvil (Sodinokibi) variant, for one, are probing the internet for vulnerable systems, with VPNs in high demand at the moment as COVID-19 forces home working.
Zoom is promising to address its security and privacy issues in a 90-day feature freeze. It comes just as Zoom reveals 200 million people have been using its video calling app daily during the coronavirus pandemic, a huge increase from the 10 million back in December.
Les cyberattaques sur fond de coronavirus explosent depuis le début de l’épidémie. Alors que la population mondiale se réfugie sur Internet pour se divertir et rester en contact, les cybercriminels multiplient les attaques et les moyens de profiter de la situation. En plus des tentatives d’hameçonnage par mail ou via des faux sites Internet liés …
Technologie : Un pirate informatique a pillé 15 000 serveurs Elasticsearch laissés sans protection sur la toile en signant son forfait du nom d’une célèbre société de cybersécurité. Son fondateur évoque un réglement de compte.
Un rapport publié lundi par des chercheurs en cybersécurité montre qu’une campagne malveillante soutenue vise les machines Windows exécutant des Microsoft SQL (MS-SQL) servers pour déployer des portes dérobées et exécuter plusieurs types de logiciels malveillants, notamment des outils d’accès à distance (RAT) multifonctionnels et des cryptominers.
A new Magecart skimmer has surfaced online that compromised a least 19 different websites in a recent campaign. While the skimmer was new, it served the same old purpose – stealing payment card data from websites. New Magecart Skimmer Campaign Researchers from RiskIQ have discovered a new Magecart skimmer that took over numerous websites in…
FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) issued a public service announcement today about the risk of attacks exploiting the increased usage of online communication platforms for remote working and distance learning caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
On March 15th, the HHS’s network security system detected a sharp increase in activity. Over several hours, hackers tried to overload the department’s servers with millions of requests. The hackers weren’t able to steal any data, but that didn’t seem to be the point of the attack.
Over 2000 new phishing domains have been set up over the past month to capitalize on the surging demand for Zoom from home workers, according to new data from BrandShield. The brand protection company analyzed data from its threat hunting system since the start of the year, and found 3300 new domains had been registered with the word “Zoom” in them.
Zoom’s founder says the company behind the popular videoconferencing app will spend the next 90 days focused on fixing security issues. In a blog post Thursday, Zoom founder Eric S. Yuan said the technology firm is enacting a “feature freeze,” in which employees will turn their attention from enhancing usability toward tightening data protection.
Twitter recently warned users of a Mozilla Firefox bug that grants access to accounts’ non-public information to anyone using the device. “We recently learned that the way Mozilla Firefox stores cached data may have resulted in non-public information being… #firefox #MozillaFirefoxbug #twitter
FBI agents have arrested a Russian citizen accused of laundering money for a cybercriminal gang that allegedly stole funds from a range of U.S. banks. A complaint unsealed Monday against Maksim Boiko, 29, alleges that he worked with a transnational organized crime group, called QQAAZZ, by converting stolen money into cryptocurrency.
Last month HackRead.com reported about a worldwide police operation against child pornography content sites that led to the seizing of DarkScandals and the arrest of its administrator Mr. Dark. The website was reportedly offering over 2,000 images and videos of objectionable content including real footage of violent rape, blackmailing, and child abuse material.
Le Conseil fédéral facilite l’utilisation de la signature électronique pour une durée limitée de six mois. Durant cette période, l’identification par vidéo sera pratiquée afin d’éviter tout déplacements et contacts personnels. Le Conseil fédéral supprime les obstacles à l’émission de signatures électroniques (e-ID), du moins temporairement.
L’association faîtière ICTswitzerland révise son test rapide qui permet aux PME de dresser un état des lieux de leur sécurité en matière d’IT et lance un Cybersecurity Toolkit en collaboration avec la Global Cyber Alliance et l’Académie suisse des sciences techniques (SATW). Le kit contient une série d’outils et d’instructions concrètes pour une utilisation sûre d’internet.
Justifier en partie les ruptures techniques des espaces numériques de travail par des cyberattaques ” venues de Russie ” n’était probablement pas le meilleur réflexe de communication.
