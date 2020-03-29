Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes avec une actualité à nouveau centrée autour des cyberattaques liées à COVID-19. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement Vol / perte de données
Action, réaction. Zoom a été particulièrement efficace dans cette affaire de données transférées à Facebook. Il faut dire que ce n’est clairement pas le moment pour l’application de perdre de clients et de se faire une mauvaise image.
Past and present employees of General Electric (GE) are learning that their sensitive information has been exposed by a data breach at a third-party service provider. Fortune 500 company GE says it was recently informed of a security breach at one of its partners, Canon Business Process Services.
Those not used to working from home must be going through several stages of spiritual discomfort. Yes, ZDNet’s more experienced hands can help you acclimatize to the new working style, now that the pandemic has disrupted modern working life. Yet some professionals may not be so able to deal with life sans their office perks.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Lancée en pleine montée épidémique, l’offensive a pu être stoppée au bout d’une heure. Heureusement, aucune infrastructure sensible n’a été touchée.
Criminals are only just getting started when it comes to exploiting the global spread of coronavirus to profit from hacking and cybercrime, and the number of attacks is likely to rise, Europe’s law enforcement agency Europol has warned.
Le groupe de hackers chinois surnommé APT 41 (pour Advanced Persistent Threat 41) connu pour avoir extorqué de l’argent à l’industrie du jeu vidéo et potentiellement lié au gouvernement chinois, fait de nouveau parler de lui. Il mène une campagne de cyber-espionnage massive depuis le début de l’année.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/covid19-drive-phishing-emails-667/
A network of Bitcoin-to-QR-code generators has stolen more than $45,000 from users in the past four weeks, ZDNet has learned. The nine websites provided users with the ability to enter their Bitcoin address, a long string of text where Bitcoin funds are stored, and convert it into a QR code image they could save on their PC or smartphone.
Google says that it delivered almost 40,000 alerts of state-sponsored phishing or malware hacking attempts to its users during 2019, with a 25% drop when compared to the previous year. One of the reasons behind this notable drop in the number of government-backed hacking incidents is the increasingly effective protections Google sets up to protect its users.
Failles / vulnérabilités
–
Réglementaire / juridique
Written by Jeff Stone Mar 25, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP Russian authorities arrested more than two dozen people as part of a law enforcement operation against an alleged network of illicit websites where users bought and sold stolen payment cards and personal data.
A free coronavirus vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO), for only $4.95 to cover shipping costs?!? Nah, we didn’t think so, either. On Sunday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it shut down what it called a wire fraud scheme being carried out by the operators of a site in order to squeeze profit from the confusion and widespread fear surrounding COVID-19 – by promising to ship coronavirus vaccine kits that don’t actually exist.
Divers
Un tiers de la population mondiale est confinée depuis plusieurs semaines. Une partie d’entre nous continue de travailler à domicile , tandis que d’autres travailleurs sont forcés d’être à l’arrêt. Les conséquences de ce nouveau mode de vie sont immédiates : le trafic Internet a considérablement augmenté.
Europol has seized €13 million in drugs being illegal peddled to consumers concerned about contracting coronavirus. On Monday, the European law enforcement agency said a worldwide investigation, dubbed Operation Pangea, has brought together police from over 90 countries in a bid to stem a rising flood of criminal enterprises relating to COVID-19.
La Commission européenne devrait recevoir ” dans les prochains jours ” de la part de plusieurs opérateurs de télécoms des données de géolocalisation anonymisées afin d’anticiper les pics de propagation de l’épidémie de coronavirus, a indiqué mercredi une source à la Commission.
Post navigation