Un aperçu d’une surveillance digne de Big Brother #Chine #smartcity

Juste pour se faire peur, voici un article de Techcrunch qui montre la puissance des smart cities et leurs risques évidents pour la protection des données personnelles … s’il y en a encore une aujourd’hui.

Une faille ou une base de données mal protégée sur le cloud Alibaba a permis de montrer la diversité des données collectées et en particulier celles concernant la reconnaissance faciale

Une partie de la base de données contenant les information des scans de reconnaissance faciale (source Techcrunch)


The exposed data contains enough information to pinpoint where people went, when and for how long, allowing anyone with access to the data — including police — to build up a picture of a person’s day-to-day life.


The database processed various facial details, such as if a person’s eyes or mouth are open, if they’re wearing sunglasses, or a mask — common during periods of heavy smog — and if a person is smiling or even has a beard.

The database also contained a subject’s approximate age as well as an “attractive” score, according to the database fields.

But the capabilities of the system have a darker side, particularly given the complicated politics of China.

The system also uses its facial recognition systems to detect ethnicities and labels them — such as “汉族” for Han Chinese, the main ethnic group of China — and also “维族” — or Uyghur Muslims, an ethnic minority under persecution by Beijing.

Chine : une faille de sécurité donne un aperçu d’un système de surveillance digne de Big Brother

Reconnaissance faciale, classification ethnique, identification de personnes fichées… La réalité effrayante de la ville intelligente à la sauce chinoise transparaît dans des données en ligne que quelqu’un a oublié de protéger.

