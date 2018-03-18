#veille #cyberSécurité (18 mars 18) – les données 50 millions de comptes Facebook détournées pour les élections américaines et 5 millions d’Android avec des malwares préinstallés Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

La principale nouvelle de la semaine concerne la société Cambridge Analytica. Pour information, ce cabinet d’analyse de données qui a collaboré avec l’équipe électorale de Donald Trump et la campagne gagnante du Brexit a récolté des millions de profils Facebook des électeurs américains. Ainsi selon une enquête du Guardian, Facebook savait depuis deux ans que cette entreprise récoltait des données sur plus de 50 millions de profils d’électeurs américains sans leur permission et de n’aurait rien fait pour protéger leurs données. Facebook a reconnu avoir été manipulé et a maintenant bloqué cette société. A suivre.

La Russie a à nouveau droit à une ligne dans cette rubrique hebdomadaire. Cette fois-ci, les USA lui reproche d’avoir piraté plusieurs entités gouvernementales et sociétés nationales dans les secteurs de l’énergie, du nucléaire, des installations commerciales, de l’eau, de l’aviation entre autres.

Au Royaume Uni, c’est le groupe de piratage APT15, habituellement associé aux services de renseignement chinois, qui aurait volé des informations militaires via un de leur fournisseur. Toujours sur cette même île, une police locale se serait fait pirater et voler des rapports confidentiels déposés par 450 personnes ces deux dernières années.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

