Un internaute suisse sur deux néglige ses paramètres de confidentialité “Si les internautes suisses craignent les attaques cybercriminelles et se méfient des réseaux sociaux, plus de la moitié négligent les paramètres de confidentialité sur la Toile.”

Hacking Team is back … probably it never stopped its activity. Watch Out! “Security researchers at ESET have spotted in fourteen countries previously unreported samples of the Remote Control System (RCS), the surveillance software developed by the Italian Hacking Team, in fourteen countries.”

Massive breach discovered in Florida Virtual School database “Up to 368,000 students and 18,000 teachers may have had information exposed. A school spokesperson says that none of its financial information was exposed, but possibly names, birth dates, usernames, and passwords were.”

Pre-installed malware on Android devices made $115k revenue in 10 days “The malware is hidden in a System Wi-Fi service application that is already installed-by-default on countless models of smartphones manufactured by prominent companies including Honor, Huawei, GIONEE, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.”

Hackers allegedly steal confidential reports from Police server “In normal circumstances, police are the investigating authority but Gwent County Police in the United Kingdom is in hot water and being investigated for not informing complainers that reports they filed have been stolen by hackers.”

APT15 Hackers Hit UK Govt Contractor to Steal Military Technology Secrets “The APT15 hacking group has always been associated with Chinese intelligence and it has been part of quite a few, infamous hacking sprees. Now the same group has allegedly stolen information about UK’s military technology by compromising computer of a UK government contractor and launching a malware-based attack”

Hackers continue to exploit hijacked MailChimp accounts in cybercrime campaigns “MailChimp, a service that millions of people around the world use to send out email newsletters, is being abused by hackers to spam out malware.”

Russia Hacks Into U.S. Power Plants, But Nuclear Reactors Should Be Impervious “According to an alert from the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team yesterday, Russia has hacked into many of our government entities and domestic companies in the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and critical manufacturing sectors – essentially most of what makes our country go.”

Revealed: 50 million Facebook profiles harvested for Cambridge Analytica in major data breach “The data analytics firm that worked with Donald Trump’s election team and the winning Brexit campaign harvested millions of Facebook profiles of US voters, in one of the tech giant’s biggest ever data breaches, and used them to build a powerful software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box”

GitHub Paid $166,000 in Bug Bounties in 2017 “Git repository hosting service GitHub paid a total of $166,495 in rewards in 2017 to security researchers reporting vulnerabilities as part of its four year old bug bounty program.”

Hacker Adrian Lamo who turned in Chelsea Manning dies at the age of 37 “Adrian Lamo, a Colombian-American threat analyst and former hacker, has died at the age of 37. He was best known for passing on information that led to the arrest of Chelsea Manning”

Un formulaire online pour signaler les cyberattaques à la police genevoise “La police cantonale genevoise a mis en place un formulaire en ligne permettant aux PME et aux particuliers de signaler des cyber-incidents. L’Etat de Genève mène en outre une consultation publique en ligne pour améliorer ses services numériques.”

Piratage de CCleaner : il y avait une troisième charge utile malveillante “Digne d’un roman d’espionnage, l’affaire du piratage de CCleaner en 2017 fait encore d’autres révélations. La piste d’attaquants chinois se confirme.”