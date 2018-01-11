Les mauvaises habitudes ne se changent pas facilement. Et voici encore une démonstration faite de la médiocrité des choix de mots de passe habituellement choisi par les internautes.

Une nouvelle étude publiée par SplashData, une solution de gestion de mots de passe, révèle que beaucoup de gens prennent toujours de mauvaises décisions en ce qui concerne les mots de passe qu’ils utilisent pour sécuriser leurs comptes en ligne. Le tableau de SplashData des mots de passe les plus couramment choisis est basé sur l’examen de plus de cinq millions de mots de passe divulgués par des hackers en 2017.

Cette liste des top-20 montre que l’imagination pour le choix des mots de passe est vraiment limitée:

123456 password 12345678 qwerty 12345 123456789 letmein 1234567 football iloveyou admin welcome monkey login abc123 starwars 123123 dragon passw0rd master

La liste de SplashData des 100 plus mauvais mots de passe est accessible ici:

et pour en savoir plus, c’est par ici:

