La bêtise humaine existe bien sûr aussi dans le cyber-espace comme le démontre cette histoire navrante. En effet, un Américain non sélectionné pour un poste de travail a décidé de menacer de cyber-attaques la société qui avait décliné son offre d’emploi. Il exigeait également que l’actuelle employée soit renvoyée.

Bref, l’histoire a fini devant un juge qui l’a envoyé dans une prison fédérale pendant 37 mois …

There is a reason there has been an increase in cyber attacks since anyone can access hacking tools – Same goes for Todd Michael Gori from North-Carolina. Who doesn’t want to get hired at a firm of his or her choice? Apparently, some individuals take it too seriously and use various measures in order to impress their employers.