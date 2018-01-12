La bêtise humaine existe bien sûr aussi dans le cyber-espace comme le démontre cette histoire navrante. En effet, un Américain non sélectionné pour un poste de travail a décidé de menacer de cyber-attaques la société qui avait décliné son offre d’emploi. Il exigeait également que l’actuelle employée soit renvoyée.
Bref, l’histoire a fini devant un juge qui l’a envoyé dans une prison fédérale pendant 37 mois …
Man Arrested for Threatening Firm with Cyber Attacks for Not Hiring Him
There is a reason there has been an increase in cyber attacks since anyone can access hacking tools – Same goes for Todd Michael Gori from North-Carolina. Who doesn’t want to get hired at a firm of his or her choice? Apparently, some individuals take it too seriously and use various measures in order to impress their employers.
Man Threatened Company with Cyber Attack to Fire Employee and Hire Him Instead
A North Carolina judge sentenced a Washington man this week to 37 months in prison for threatening a company with attacks unless they fire one of their employees and hire him instead. According to court documents obtained by Bleeping Computer, on April 18, 2016, Todd Michael Gori sent an email to TSI Healthcare, a healthcare software vendor based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.