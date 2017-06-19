76% des attaques de ransomware via email

Selon un sondage de l’éditeur de solution de sécurité Barracuda, le phishing, et en particulier le spear-phishing, est devenu une activité lucrative. Le courrier électronique reste l’un des outils de communication les plus utilisés et est donc logiquement un des vecteurs de menaces les plus utilisés.

Ce sondage indique que l’email est le moyen d’infection préféré dans 76% des cas et que près de 60% ont été atteints par une cyber-attaque selon l’extrait ci-dessous. Reste à savoir ce que signifie une cyber-attaque car, si l’on prend en compte les scans et autres footprinting, on devrait facilement passer à 100% dès lors que l’on est connecté d’une quelconque manière à Internet 🙁

In a new Barracuda global survey, we questioned a number of large organizations with between 500 and 10,000 employees. Over half (56 percent) of those we questioned admitted to being targeted by cyberattacks, with 84 percent of those admitting their organization felt a significant impact as a result. In fact, on average, organizations had been targeted by cyberattacks five times, with 43 percent targeted more than five times. These figures become even more surprising when assuming that the bigger the company, the larger the security budget.

Pour en savoir plus:

Cyberattacks: A real business concern Email remains the number one threat vector. This is backed up (again) by a recent Barracuda survey, which found that of those organizations able to identify the source of a ransomware attack, a staggering 76 percent came through email. And when it comes to email threats, phishing – and particularly spear phishing – have become a lucrative art.

Une autre synthèse de ce sondage:

Trouvé sur cette page:

