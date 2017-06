Gartner identifie les 11 Top Technologies pour la sécurité en 2017

Gartner vient de sortir sa liste des top technologies en matière de sécurité, une occasion de s’assurer que vous avez les top risques dans votre radar.

“In 2017, the threat level to enterprise IT continues to be at very high levels, with daily accounts in the media of large breaches and attacks. As attackers improve their capabilities, enterprises must also improve their ability to protect access and protect from attacks,” said Neil MacDonald, vice president, distinguished analyst and Gartner Fellow Emeritus. “Security and risk leaders must evaluate and engage with the latest technologies to protect against advanced attacks, better enable digital business transformation and embrace new computing styles such as cloud, mobile and DevOps.”