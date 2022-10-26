26 octobre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 26 oct 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Microsoft Exposed 2.4 TB of Business Customer Data in BlueBleed BreachBlueBleed – The leaked files were dated from 2017 to August 2022 and involved several misconfigured cloud storage buckets. Top 2 Hackers Threaten to Release Medical Info of High-Profile AustraliansHackers say they’ve obtained data from an Australian health insurance company and have threatened to release the private medical information of high-profile Australians if a ransom isn’t paid, according to a new report from the Sydney Morning Herald. Top 3 Health system data breach due to Meta Pixel hits 3 million patientsAdvocate Aurora Health (AAH), a 26-hospital healthcare system in Wisconsin and Illinois, is notifying its patients of a data breach that exposed the personal data of 3,000,000 patients. The incident was caused by the improper use of Meta Pixel on AAH’s websites, where patients log in and enter sensitive personal and medical information. Top 4 When cops hack back: Dutch police fleece DEADBOLT criminals (legally!)Sadly, we’ve needed to cover the DEADBOLT ransomware several times before on Naked Security. Top 5 Police dismantles criminal ring that hacked keyless carsAuthorities from France, Latvia, and Spain arrested 31 suspects believed to be part of a car theft ring that targeted vehicles from two French car manufacturers. The criminals only targeted cars that use keyless entry and start systems and stole them after exploiting their keyless technology to unlock the doors and start the engines without having to use the key fobs. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share données médicales/voiture connectée
Post a comment