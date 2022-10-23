Le tour des actus cybersécurité | 23 oct 2022

Today, Europol celebrated the capture of a « high-value target » this week after the arrest in Tenerife of a suspected prolific fraudster, said to have conned scores of investors. It appears that the 50-year-old Croatian man is believed to have run a large-scale investment fraud operation which managed to extract at least €5m ($4.9m) from victims. Thus far, 70 German investors have been identified, Europol claimed.