Le gang REvil mis hors d’état de nuire, peut-être
À la demande des autorités américaines, le FSB russe est exceptionnellement intervenu pour arrêter des membres du gang du ransomware REvil.
Le gouvernement russe a déclaré avoir arrêté 14 personnes accusées de travailler pour ce groupe de cybercriminels particulièrement agressifs qui ont extorqué des centaines de millions de dollars à leur victimes dans le monde.
A priori le contexte a changé l’été dernier, lorsque des associés de REvil travaillant avec un autre groupe de ransomware – DarkSide – ont attaqué Colonial Pipeline, provoquant des pénuries de carburant et des flambées de prix dans tous les États-Unis.
Les forces de l’ordre russes auraient infligé le coup de grâce à ce fameux groupe de pirates. Quatorze personnes ont été arrêtées et une grande quantité d’argent liquide saisie.
