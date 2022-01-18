Le gang REvil mis hors d’état de nuire, peut-être

According to the FSB, Russia’s Federal Security Bureau (ФСБ), the ransomware gang known in both Russian and English by the nickname « REvil » has been taken down: ФСБ России установлен полный состав преступного сообщества « REvil » The Russian FSB has identified the entire criminal enterprise known as « REvil » In our zest to tell you what we’re told happened, we’re admittedly relying on automated translation of the report, but as far as we can tell, the FSB claims that the investigation has led to: Police raids on 25 addresses in at least Moscow, St Petersburg, Moscow, Leningrad and Lipetsk.