L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (16 janv 2022)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
American Olympic athletes heading to Beijing for this year’s 2022 Winter Olympics are being advised to pack a disposable burner phone and get familiar with virtual private networks to avoid potential Chinese government surveillance.
Cloud-based scheduling platform FlexBooker suffered a large data breach recently that appears to have affected some 3.7 million people. If you’re one of those people, it’s best to act fast and protect your data because reports show the stolen information is currently being shared on some of the internet’s less savory websites.
Tech giant Panasonic has confirmed that one of its servers suffered a data breach which saw the personal information of job applicants accessed by an unauthorised party. The security breach, which saw hackers illegally access a Panasonic file server located in Japan via an overseas subsidiary, began on June 22 2021, and only ended on November 3 2021.
A mix-up at a school in Worcestershire, England, caused parents to receive the COVID-19 test results of other people’s children. The data breach, reported today by the Evesham Journal , occurred at co-educational secondary school and sixth-form college The De Montfort School ( TDMS) in Evesham, which is part of the Four Stones Multi Academy Trust.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said more than 70 state websites were attacked on Friday and accused hacker groups associated with Russian secret services of potentially being behind the incident. The attack, which Ukrainian officials initially called « massive, » took down several government websites in Ukraine, including those for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Education and Science.
A suspected ransomware attack in New Mexico has incapacitated services for an entire county, including the local jail-which frighteningly lost access to its camera feeds, facility databases, and automated doors. Bernalillo County, which is the most populous in the state and includes its largest city, Albuquerque, was thrown into chaos last week when the cyberattack hobbled services across the government.
North Korean cyber-criminals stole nearly $400m worth of cryptocurrency in 2021, according to a new report by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The researchers said hackers from the rogue state extracted the funds following at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, primarily targeting investment firms and centralized exchanges.
Technologie : Selon Chainalysis, le montant des crypto-monnaies volées sur les plateformes de DeFi a augmenté de 1 330 % en 2021. La plateforme de données blockchain Chainalysis a publié un nouveau rapport sur les tendances en matière de criminalité liée aux crypto-monnaies, qui révèle que 14 milliards de dollars (12,4 milliards d’euros) de crypto-monnaies ont été envoyés à des adresses illicites en 2021, soit près du double du chiffre observé en 2020.
Word to the wise: If a stranger ever offers you a random USB stick as a gift, best not to take it. On Thursday, the FBI warned that a hacker group has been using the US mail to send malware-laden USB drives to companies in the defense, transportation and insurance industries.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The world’s largest companies are grappling with increasingly widespread and sophisticated malware attacks, but an interesting new malware detection technique could help companies thwart these threats without needing any software. A team of researchers at France’s Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems created an anti-malware system centered around a Raspberry Pi that scans devices for electromagnetic waves.
When removing malware from an iOS device, it is said that users need to restart the device to clear the malware from memory. That is no longer the case. Security researchers from ZecOps have created a new proof-of-concept (PoC) iPhone Trojan capable of doing « fun » things.
Justice / police / réglementation
In a surprising twist, the Russian government has announced the arrest of multiple members of REvil-the prominent ransomware gang behind numerous large-scale attacks on U.S. targets. The Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, said in a press release Friday that it had recently conducted raids at 25 residences across Moscow, Leningrad, Lipetsk, and St.
An Italian man allegedly involved in a multi-year scheme to fraudulently obtain hundreds of prepublication manuscripts was arrested on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. According to a Department of Justice press release, 29-year-old Fillippo Bernardini (who previously worked at London-based publisher Simon & Schuster) allegedly impersonated agents, editors, and others involved in the publishing industry to steal manuscripts of unpublished books.
Les révélations sur le logiciel espion Pegasus, commercialisé par l’entreprise israélienne NSO Group, continuent. Le gouvernement polonais est accusé d’avoir utilisé 5,4 millions d’euros de fonds judiciaires pour acheter ce logiciel afin d’enquêter sur une personne soupçonnée d’avoir commis des activités criminelles, d’après les informations du quotidien Gazeta Wyborcza, relayées par .
One of the weirder stories from last year involved a gargantuan FBI honeypot operation designed to catch crooks all over the world. According to Motherboard, that operation had a bigger imprint in the U.S. than originally believed.
Les tensions entre la sécurité et la vie privée ne sont absolument pas nouvelles. Mais elles viennent de trouver une nouvelle illustration avec l'injonction faite par le Contrôleur européen de la protection des données à Europol de supprimer une partie de sa base de données.
Selon le Contrôleur européen de la protection des données (CEPD), le Parlement européen n’a pas respecté le Règlement général sur la protection des données (RGPD). L’intervention du régulateur concerne un site web de réservation pour effectuer des tests de Covid-19 que le Parlement a lancé en septembre 2020.
Suisse
La protection des données personnelles des citoyens dans l’administration vaudoise connaît des lacunes et doit être améliorée, pointe un audit de la Cour des comptes du canton.
La Ville d’Yverdon-les-Bains a été victime d’une cyberattaque qui a eu lieu lundi matin auprès d’un de ses fournisseurs de services. L’Office informatique a immédiatement réagi en prenant les mesures techniques d’urgence adéquates, a indiqué jeudi la Municipalité. Après investigation, l’impact apparaît très limité pour l’administration communale, assure la Municipalité d’Yverdon-les-Bains.
L’éditeur de logiciels suisse romand Elca a annoncé la création d’une coentreprise de cyberdéfense, en partenariat avec le prestataire de services de cybersécurité américain Bluevoyant. La joint-venture exploitera un nouveau Security Operations Center (SOC) en Suisse sous le nom de Senthorus et renforcera la filiale ELCA-Security, indique Elca dans un communiqué.
Le projet de loi obligeant les infrastructures critiques à signaler les cyberattaques a été mis en consultation par le Conseil fédéral. Le texte entend aussi formaliser les tâches du Centre national pour la cybersécurité (NCSC), notamment concernant l’accompagnement apporté aux entreprises victimes d’une cyberattaque.
Divers
Deux librairies javascript, des morceaux de code informatique très utilisés par de multiples logiciels et projets dans le monde, ont été rendues temporairement inutilisables par leur créateur, au début de janvier, provoquant des dysfonctionnements.
Annoncée en juin 2021 mais , la fonction de minage de cryptomonnaie Ethereum de Norton est désormais présente par défaut dans sa solution de sécurité 360. Non sans soulever un vent de fronde sur la toile. Sécurité et cryptominage font-ils bon ménage ?