L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (14 nov 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
Un attaquant a eu accès à certains systèmes de support client de Robinhood et a volé les données personnelles d’un tiers des utilisateurs de l’application. Robinhood, la très populaire plateforme de trading, a révélé avoir subi une faille de cybersécurité le 3 novembre dernier, qui a affecté quelque 7 millions d’utilisateurs.
Dans un livre publié hier, jeudi 11 novembre, des journalistes néerlandais révèlent que le site de réservation Booking.com a été victime d’un piratage en 2016. Les auteurs de cette attaque avaient profité d’un serveur mal sécurisé pour s’introduire dans le système d’information de l’entreprise et exfiltrer les données de milliers de réservations dans le Moyen-Orient : noms des clients, itinéraires de voyages, etc.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) email servers were hacked to distribute spam email impersonating FBI warnings that the recipients’ network was breached and data was stolen. The emails pretended to warn about a « sophisticated chain attack » from an advanced threat actor known, who they identify as Vinny Troia.
Suspected spies using similar tools and tactics to a Chinese government-connected hacking group compromised nine organizations in the defense, education, energy and health care industries across the globe beginning in September, according to new research. The hackers were « indiscriminate » in targeting that included parts of the U.S.
Bait attacks are on the rise, and it appears that actors who distribute this special kind of phishing emails prefer to use Gmail accounts to conduct their attacks. According to a report by Barracuda, who surveyed 10,500 organizations, 35% of them received at least one bait attack email in September 2021 alone.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned private industry partners of attempts by an Iranian threat actor to buy stolen information regarding US and worldwide organizations. The warning came in a private industry notification (PIN) marked as TLP:AMBER, seen by BleepingComputer earlier this week.
Suspected foreign government-backed hackers infected websites belonging to a Hong Kong-based media outlet and a pro-democracy group in a bid to install malware on visitors’ Apple devices, Google researchers say. Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered the watering hole attack in August, which relied on a previously unreported backdoor, or zero-day flaw.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Des vulnérabilités affectant le protocole TCP/IP du système d’exploitation temps réel Nucleus de Siemens peuvent déboucher sur l’exécution de code à distance ou des attaques par déni de service. Des milliards de terminaux pourraient être touchés.
L’équipe de chercheurs Alien Labs d’AT&T a découvert un logiciel malveillant écrit en langage Go mettant en danger des millions de routeurs, NAS et périphériques IoT. Il tire parti d’une trentaine d’exploits plus ou moins anciens rappelant la nécessité d’appliquer au fur et à mesure les correctifs de sécurité.
New research into the security posture of Europe’s top pharmaceutical giants has revealed concerning levels of vulnerabilities and weak spots in web applications. On Thursday, Outpost24 published new research that claims the top 10 pharmaceutical countries in the region are all failing to maintain a robust security posture — with 80% considered to be « critically exposed » to the risk of cyberattacks.
Justice / police / réglementation
Suspected Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware affiliates have been arrested during a global takedown.
The Office of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection in Cyprus has collected a $1 million fine from intelligence company WiSpear for gathering mobile data from various individuals arriving at the airport in Larnaca. While this is just an administrative fine under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it is related to a scandal two years ago widely publicized as the « spy van » case.
Suisse
Nature & Découvertes Suisse a fait les frais d’une cyberattaque, rapporte l’ATS. Le site web de cette chaîne de magasins de loisir, dont le groupe Payot exploite la franchise en Suisse, a été infiltré par des pirates qui sont parvenus à s’emparer des données personnelles d’un peu plus de 200 clients.
Divers
In October 2021, the infamous Conti ransomware gang leaked thousands of records stolen from UK-based jewelry store Graff. In a surprising turn of events, the hackers have posted a statement to let the world know that they regret their decision to leak data as it included files of powerful personalities.
A Russian-speaking hacker-for-hire group has been quietly spying on thousands of individuals and organizations worldwide and selling highly private information about them to various customers, motivated by financial gain and by politically driven agendas. Researchers from Trend Micro who have been tracking the cyber-mercenary group’s activities have called it Void Balaur after a legendary multiheaded creature in Eastern European folklore.
