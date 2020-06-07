Les hackers iraniens ciblent Trump et les chinois attaquent Biden #veille #cybersécurité (7 juin 2020)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
The Texas-based aerospace services provider VT San Antonio Aerospace (VT SAA) has become a victim of a ransomware attack. The group behind the breach is claiming it stole 1.5 terabytes of sensitive organizational data from the company’s network.
Un hacker a publié les données sensibles de gérants et d’utilisateurs de milliers de sites du dark web. Une aubaine pour les forces de l’ordre.
Minted, a digital marketplace for independent artists, started informing its members last week about a security incident that exposed personal information of 5 million users. Apparently, the notification was sent after the company learned its user account database… #databreach #dataleak #Minted
Une base de données MongoDB, hébergée sur un serveur non protégé, a provoqué la fuite de 1,4 million de dossiers d’utilisateurs, dont ceux de jeunes bénévoles. La nouvelle faille de sécurité révélée par Comparitech, le cabinet de recherche en sécurité dirigé par le célèbre Bob Diachenko, risque de faire grand bruit.
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA) today disclosed that a cyberattack against the CPA Canada website allowed unauthorized third parties to access the personal information of over 329,000 members and other stakeholders. CPA Canada is a national organization with more than 217,000 Chartered Professional Accountants as members and one of the largest national accounting bodies in the world.
The San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS) has suffered a data breach after an unauthorized person gained access to a database hosted in a test environment. SFERS manages the benefits program for active and retired employees of San Francisco, California.
Canadian retailer Fitness Depot announced customers that their personal and financial information was stolen following a breach that affected the company’s e-commerce platform last month. Fitness Depot is the largest specialty exercise equipment retailer in Canada, with 40 stores nationwide and two in the United States, Texas, in Dallas and Houston.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Depuis des mois, les comptes e-mail des équipes de campagne sont en ligne de mire des cyberespions. Aucun piratage n’aurait été détecté à ce jour.
Westech International provides maintenance for the Minuteman III nuclear-missile program and runs programs for multiple branches of the military. A U.S. military contractor involved in the maintenance of the country’s Minuteman III nuclear arsenal has been hit by the Maze ransomware, according to reports – with the hackers making off with reams of sensitive information.
The Maze Ransomware operators are claiming to have successfully attacked business services giant Conduent, where they stole unencrypted files and encrypted devices on their network. Conduent is a New Jersey, USA based business services firm with 67,000 employees and a 2019 business revenue of $4.47 billion.
Attackers have been pounding employee inboxes at companies that still use private branch eXchange (PBX) telephone systems for communication, delivering phishing that bypasses email defenses. The messages pretended to be voicemail notifications from PBX integrations and featured custom subject lines to pass a superficial legitimacy test.
The latest ransomware that everyone needs to watch out for is called Kupidon, and it targets not only corporate networks, but also home user’s personal data. First spotted by MalwareHunterTeam on May 9th after being uploaded to ID-Ransomware, it quickly increased distribution, and victims started streaming into the ransomware identification site.
Troy Hunt said that the supposed data breach perpetrated by Anonymous is most likely a hoax. As protests continue to proliferate across the globe in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department is making news for something else: A supposed hack, perpetrated at the hands of the Anonymous hacktivist group.
The Maze Ransomware gang breached and successfully encrypted the systems of VT San Antonio Aerospace, as well as stole and leaked unencrypted files from the company’s compromised devices in April 2020. VT San Antonio Aerospace (VT SAA) is a leading North American aircraft MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) service provider specialized in airframe maintenance repair and overhaul, line maintenance, aircraft modifications, and aircraft engineering services.
ST Engineering is one of the leading engineering groups worldwide, it specializes in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. The group operates in more than 100 countries and reported revenue of $7.86b in FY2019. The Maze ransomware operators announced the release of stolen data on their leak site.
Failles / vulnérabilités
À la fin de l’année 2019, Apple a officiellement ouvert son programme bug bounty à tous les chercheurs en sécurité, après avoir annoncé son lancement il y a quatre ans. Celui-ci vise à récompenser les utilisateurs qui trouvent des failles de sécurité zero day -soit des vulnérabilités qui n’ont jamais été découvertes auparavant, et qui en informe la marque à la pomme.
Le réseau informatique de Stadler avait été attaqué au moyen de logiciels malveillants en mai dernier et les assaillants exigeaient une rançon pour ne pas publier des données volées. La menace a été mise à exécution, avec la publication sur Twitter de la moitié des documents dérobés.
Des chercheurs de l’EPFL ont détecté 23 failles de sécurité dans Linux, macOS et Windows. Développé par Mathias Payer et Hui Peng, du laboratoire HexHive de la faculté Informatique et Communications (IC), l’outil USBFuzz transpose la technique de test de logiciels dite du “fuzzing” à l’identification de vulnérabilités dans les pilotes USB.
Google a trouvé une faille dans un interpréteur Javascript fait maison qui s’exécutait avec les plus hauts privilèges sans vraiment avoir de protections. Un dispositif plutôt risqué pour un éditeur spécialisé en sécurité informatique.
A critical vulnerability in traffic light controllers designed by SWARCO could have been exploited by hackers to disrupt traffic lights. SWARCO is the world’s largest manufacturer of signal heads and the number two internationally for reflective glass beads. Researchers at ProtectEM discovered that SWARCO’s CPU LS4000 traffic light controllers have an open port designed for debugging that could be exploited by attackers.
Des contenus vérolés envoyés par messagerie instantanée pouvaient installer des codes malveillants sur les ordinateurs des utilisateurs. Des correctifs ont été diffusés.
Réglementaire / juridique
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Google of collecting browser data from people who used “private” mode. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week accuses Google of violating users’ privacy by collecting their data while they searched the Web in “incognito mode,” or private browsing. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, Reuters reports.
An exhaustive inquiry published today by a consortium of investigative journalists says a three-part series KrebsOnSecurity published in 2015 on a Romanian ATM skimming gang operating in Mexico’s top tourist destinations disrupted their highly profitable business, which raked in an estimated $20 million a month and enjoyed the protection of top Mexican authorities.
Divers
Ils multiplient les hameçons pour voir qui mordra. Des cybercriminels ont récemment lancé une vaste opération de ” phishing ” par SMS en lien avec le coronavirus afin notamment de s’approprier des données personnelles. Il y avait déjà les e-mails qui redirigent vers des sites dangereux ou les offres sur les réseaux sociaux trop belles pour être vraies.
Protesters worried about government or corporate surveillance will soon have a new tool to protect themselves. Signal, the popular encrypted messaging app, will release a feature that enables users to blur faces in photos they share, Signal Foundation co-founder Moxie Marlinspike said Wednesday.
Téléchargeable sur les apps stores par tout un chacun, l’app de contact tracing SwissCovid n’est cependant destinée qu’à un groupe restreint de testeurs. En raison du manque de clarté de l’OFSP, de nombreuses personnes n’entrant pas dans le champ d’application de l’ordonnance COVID-19 ont installé l’app.
