Des usines Honda cyberbloquées et une société italienne cesse d’aider les cyber-gangs #veille #cybersécurité (14 juin 2020)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !


Vol / perte de données

Austria’s largest ISP A1 Telekom discloses security breach

A1 Telekom Austria is the leading fixed and mobile network operator in Austria, with 5.4 million mobile and 2.3 million fixed-line customers. The company has admitted having suffered a security breach after the revelation of a whistleblower named Libertas. Libertas informed the local blogger Christian Haschek and a journalist from Heise.de about the A1 hack.

Cyber-attaques / fraudes

Honda Hackers May Have Used Tools Favored by Countries

A recent cyberattack that disrupted the operations of the company may have been the first time criminals used sophisticated software previously known to be used by state agents.

The cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes and other analysts said that the tool used in the attack was most likely a relatively new variety of ransomware meant to disrupt industrial systems, in addition to the standard practice of encrypting files.

IC3 Releases Alert on Mobile Banking Apps

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has released an alert warning consumers of cyber risks associated with mobile banking apps. As more consumers rely on mobile apps for banking, malicious cyber actors are likely to increasingly target them with app-based banking Trojans and fake banking apps.

Slovak police found wiretapping devices connected to the Govnet government network

Slovak National Criminal Agency (NAKA) seized wiretapping devices connected to the Govnet network and arrested four individuals, including the head of a government agency, who was responsible for managing the government network. GOVNET is a network that interconnects different Slovak government agencies.

City of Florence to Pay $300,000 Ransom after ransomware attack

The Council of Florence City voted unanimously at an emergency meeting this week pay the ransom requested by attackers that hit the City’s system. The payment will me made using the city’s insurance fund in an effort to preserve information of city workers and customers and quickly resume operations.

Failles / vulnérabilités

Risque de cyberattaques sur l’application de traçage Swisscovid

Des experts scientifiques indépendants alertent sur le risque élevé de cyberattaques contre l’application de traçage SwissCovid actuellement en test. En cause, de nouvelles vulnérabilités découvertes dans les systèmes de Google et Apple, qui font fonctionner l’application développée par les Écoles polytechniques fédérales.

Des algorithmes peuvent hacker les chatbots pour les rendre léthargiques

Les systèmes d’intelligence artificielle peuvent dans certains cas être trompés par de simples bricolages. Par exemple, en appliquant du ruban adhésif sur un panneau de limitation de vitesse, la reconnaissance visuelle d’une voiture autonome peut perdre le nord…

Réglementaire / juridique

Europol démantèle un site de streaming illégal de plus de 2 millions d’utilisateurs

Si plusieurs Français viennent d’être condamnés pour avoir lancé des sites illégaux de streaming sportif, c’est au tour d’Europol d’annoncer une nouvelle réussite dans sa lutte contre la diffusion de contenus piratés. Dans un communiqué daté de mercredi 10 juin, Europol a indiqué que les autorités avaient arrêté 11 suspects dans différents pays comme l’Espagne, l’Allemagne, la Suède et le Danemark.

Divers

Italian company exposed as a front for malware operations | ZDNet

For the past four years, an Italian company has operated a seemingly legitimate website and business, offering to provide binary protection against reverse engineering for Windows applications, but has secretly advertised and provided its service to malware gangs.

Zoom apologizes for disabling US accounts commemorating Tiananmen Square anniversary – CyberScoop

Video conferencing service Zoom has apologized for yielding to Chinese government pressure and suspending U.S.-based user accounts that commemorated the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. The apology comes after an uproar from human rights activists and U.S. lawmakers for Zoom’s role in suppressing dissent outside of mainland China.

Twitter supprime 32 000 comptes diffusant de la propagande chinoise, russe et turque

Société : Les comptes bannis diffusaient de la propagande au profit des pouvoirs locaux sur le réseau social. Le géant des réseaux sociaux Twitter a dévoilé aujourd’hui trois nouvelles opérations de propagande liées à des Etats qui ont eu lieu sur sa plateforme cette année.

