Heureusement, la semaine a été cyber-calme et sans catastrophe mondiale détectée. On notera néanmoins le piratage du réseau interne d’ASUS pour que les pirates puissent ensuite propager un logiciel malveillant à des centaines de milliers de clients via son propre outil de mise à jour automatique.
En Suisse, la solution e-voting de la poste s’est fait touche par une 2ème failles critiques. Résultat: une confiance ébranlée et une interdiction d’utilisation pour la prochaine votation suisse du 19 mai prochain.
Et voici toutes actualités intéressantes sélectionnées cette semaine :
Vol / perte de données
The personal information of roughly 3.1 million Toyota customers may have been leaked following a security breach of multiple Toyota and Lexus sales subsidiaries, as detailed in a breach notification issued by the car maker today.
Alors que les CNIL européennes se sont concertées de longue date pour l’établissement et la mise en application du RGPD, il apparait que la majorité des sites gouvernementaux de l’Union européenne font figure de mauvais élèves.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Those who remember earlier days of the internet are familiar with the “Nigerian Prince letter,” also known as the 419 scam. While that fraud typically runs from personal email accounts, another one uses an official Nigerian government website to host a phishing page for the DHL international courier service.
Buried in the 41-page felony complaint charging a former U.S. intelligence operative of spying for the Chinese, FBI investigators declare that the suspect, Ron Rockwell Hansen, had been printing information from his colleagues’ LinkedIn pages.
Hackers steal nearly $19 million worth of cryptocurrencies from Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange
Failles / vulnérabilités
The Taiwan-based tech giant ASUS is believed to have pushed the malware to hundreds of thousands of customers through its trusted automatic software update tool after attackers compromised the company’s server and used it to push the malware to machines.
Des chercheurs en cybersécurité ont décelé une nouvelle faille dans le code du système d’e-voting de la Poste. La vulnérabilité permettrait à un pirate d’invalider des bulletins de vote. La Poste a réagi en minimisant les risques.
Le système de vote électronique de la Poste ne sera pas utilisé dans quatre cantons, dont Neuchâtel et Fribourg, le 19 mai. La Chancellerie fédérale a communiqué vendredi cette décision prise par le géant jaune, qui l’a informée d’une faille.
Britain’s Huawei oversight board has said the Chinese company is a threat to British national security after all – and some existing mobile network equipment will have to be ripped out and replaced to get rid of said threat. “The work of HCSEC [Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre]…
Déconnexion d’abonnés, phishing SMS, interception et manipulation de communication… Les réseaux télécoms regorgent de failles de sécurité en tout genre.
The nation is a pioneer in spoofing and blocking satellite navigation signals, causing more than 9,800 incidents in the past three years, according to an analysis of navigational data.
Réglementaire / juridique
C’est dans un communiqué officiel de la Federal Trade Commission (une autorité de régulation américaine) que nous apprenons qu’Office Depot a accepté de verser 25 millions de dollars d’amende, à la suite de fausses analyses antivirus. Les faits reprochés sont simples.
But perhaps the most damaging leak of all was discovered around the time of Mr. Martin’s arrest in August 2016, when a mysterious group calling itself the Shadow Brokers announced an online auction of a long list of software exploits the N.S.A. used to break into foreign computer networks.
Tyler Barriss, a 26-year-old California man who admitted making a phony emergency call to police in late 2017 that led to the shooting death of an innocent Kansas resident, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Barriss has admitted to his role in the Kansas man’s death, as well as to dozens of other non-fatal “swatting” attacks.
Divers
Facebook continue sa lutte contre les comptes malveillants et ne compte pas s’en arrêter là. Le réseau social vient de retirer 2 632 comptes, pages, et groupes de la plateforme, pour avoir mené un comportement inapproprié sur Facebook et Instagram.
