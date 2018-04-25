Aux Etats-Unis, la ville de San Francisco est couvertes par plus de 100 sirènes d’urgence prévues pour avertir les habitants en cas d’inondation, d’incendie, de tremblement de terre ou de terrorisme.

Les hackers ont pris l’habitude démontrer que tout est piratable, y compris bien sûr ce type de sirène. Ils ont ainsi montré que celles-ci ont été longtemps vulnérables à des attaques. Pour ce faire, un simple émetteur radio-fréquence construit avec 30 $ de matériel aurait permis d’exploiter une faille et provoquer le chaos dans la ville. A priori, la même vulnérabilité pourrait très bien affecter des systèmes d’urgence similaires dans d’innombrables autres villes, universités et installations d’utilité publique aux USA pour ce cas-là.

