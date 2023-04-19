Le top 5 de la semaine | 19 avr 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Top 1

Classified intel leaked to Discord server leads to 21-year-old’s arrest Law enforcement officials arrested a 21-year-old who is suspected of sharing classified intelligence on Discord.

Top 2

Hackers claim vast access to Western Digital systems One of the hackers who breached Western Digital provided some details about the hack, the data stolen, and what the hackers are demanding.

Top 3

FBI & FCC Warn on ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public Chargers, but What’s the Risk? US government agencies are warning that malware planted in public charging stations for phones and other electronics can sneak onto your device when you least expect it. On April 6, the FBI Denver office published a morsel of advice. » Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers, » its tweet stated.

Top 4

Le Conseil fédéral et les cantons définissent la nouvelle cyberstratégie de la Suisse Berne, 13.04.2023 – La nouvelle cyberstratégie nationale (CSN) a été adoptée par le Conseil fédéral lors de sa séance du 5 avril 2023 et par les cantons lors de l’assemblée plénière de la Conférence des directrices et directeurs des départements cantonaux de justice et police qui s’est tenue ce jour.

Top 5