L’hebdo cybersécurité | 26 mars 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

US authorities arrest alleged BreachForums owner and FBI hacker Pompompurin | Engadget US law enforcement authorities this week arrested the person allegedly responsible for hacking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2021 . As reported by (via ), FBI agents on Wednesday arrested Conor Brian Fitzpatrick on suspicion of running BreachForums. As Brian Krebs notes, the website’s administrator, « Pompompurin, » is responsible for or connected to some of the most high-profile hacks in recent memory, including multiple incidents involving the FBI.

OpenAI says a bug leaked sensitive ChatGPT user data | Engadget Future Publishing via Getty Images OpenAI was forced to take its wildly-popular ChatGPT bot offline for emergency maintenance on Tuesday after a user was able to exploit a bug in the system to recall the titles from other users’ chat histories. On Friday the company announced its initial findings from the incident.

Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari said customers’ personal information was compromised in a ransomware attack.

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack The list of victims mass-hacked thanks to a security flaw in Fortra’s GoAnywhere software is growing – but the known impact is murky at best.

Hacker demonstrates security flaws in GPT-4 just one day after launch Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. OpenAI’s powerful new language model, GPT-4, was barely out of the gates when a student uncovered vulnerabilities that could be exploited for malicious ends.

Russia’s Rostec allegedly can de-anonymize Telegram users Russia’s Rostec has reportedly bought a platform that allows it to uncover the identities of anonymous Telegram users, likely to be used to tamp down on unfavorable news out of the country.

German parties accused of voter microtargeting on Facebook Remember the Who Targets Me browser extension from privacy activists at Noyb? The group yesterday filed explosive complaints based on log records from the extension that claim six of Germany’s political parties broke European data law when they targeted voters on Facebook’s adtech platform.

Google Suspends Chinese E-Commerce App Pinduoduo Over Malware Google says it has suspended the app for the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo after malware was found in versions of the software. The move comes just weeks after Chinese security researchers published an analysis suggesting the popular e-commerce app sought to seize total control over affected devices by exploiting multiple security vulnerabilities in a variety of Android-based smartphones.

Hackers can hijack Samsung and Pixel phones by knowing phone number Out of 18 zero-day vulnerabilities, four allowed hackers to remotely compromise smartphone devices using just the victim’s phone number.

LockBit ransomware gang now also claims City of Oakland breach Another ransomware operation, the LockBit gang, now threatens to leak what it describes as files stolen from the City of Oakland’s systems. However, the gang has yet to publish any proof that they’ve stolen any files from the West Coast port city’s network.

Windows 11, Tesla, Ubuntu, and macOS hacked at Pwn2Own 2023 On the first day of Pwn2Own Vancouver 2023, security researchers successfully demoed Tesla Model 3, Windows 11, and macOS zero-day exploits and exploit chains to win $375,000 and a Tesla Model 3.

City of Toronto confirms data theft, Clop claims responsibility City of Toronto is among Clop ransomware gang’s latest victims hit in the ongoing GoAnywhere hacking spree. Other victims listed alongside the Toronto city government include UK’s Virgin Red and the statutory corporation, Pension Protection Fund. By exploiting a remote code execution flaw in Fortra’s GoAnywhere secure file transfer tool, Clop claims it has managed to breach more than 130 organizations thus far.

GitHub publie par erreur sa clé RSA SSH – Le Monde Informatique Le spécialiste du dépôt de code GitHub a annoncé dans un blog avoir changé sa clé RSA SSH, qui suite à une erreur a été exposée brièvement dans un repository public. La plateforme de partage de code s’est fait une petite frayeur en matière de sécurité.

At least 5 news stations receive letter bombs in Ecuador, one explodes: « Clear message to silence journalists » Letter bombs were sent to at least five journalists working in TV and radio stations in violence-plagued Ecuador Monday, one of which exploded without causing serious injury, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. The prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation into the crime of terrorism, without stating why the news stations were specifically targeted, or by whom.