2 novembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 2 nov 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu'il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 A massive cyberattack hit Slovak and Polish ParliamentsA massive cyber attack hit the Slovak and Polish parliaments, reported the authorities. The cyber attack brought down the voting system in Slovakia's legislature. « The attack was multi-directional, including from inside the Russian Federation, » reads a statement published by the Polish Senate. Polish authorities argued that the attack may be linked to the Senate's vote. Top 2 Iran's nuclear energy agency confirms email server hackedThe Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on Sunday confirmed that an email server at its Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was hacked. The organization blamed a foreign country, but an Iranian hacking group that goes by the name Black Reward has claimed responsibility for the breach. Top 3 Medibank Admits That All Customer Data Was ExposedAs reported by Medibank, an Australian health insurance giant, every one of its customers had their personal information accessed by ransomware actors-which happened a few days after Medibank had downplayed the aftermath of a recent breach. Top 4 OpenSSL warns of critical security vulnerability with upcoming patchEveryone depends on OpenSSL. You may not know it, but OpenSSL is what makes it possible to use secure Transport Layer Security (TLS) on Linux, Unix, Windows, and many other operating systems. It's also what is used to lock down pretty much every secure communications and networking application and device out there. Top 5 Fuite de données chez Microsoft: 65'000 clients seraient concernésUne erreur de configuration des systèmes Endpoint chez Microsoft a rendu accessible publiquement 2,4 téraoctets de données clients. Le fournisseur de cybersécurité SOCRadar en a informé le géant de la tech le 24 septembre dernier. Microsoft affirme avoir depuis corrigé l'erreur et les données ne peuvent plus être consultées qu'avec l'authentification nécessaire. Share données médicales/Microsof/SSL
