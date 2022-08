Les actus cyber-sécurité | sem 31 Juil 2022

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Top 1

Critical flaws in GPS tracker enable « disastrous » and « life-threatening » hacks A security firm and the US government are advising the public to immediately stop using a popular GPS tracking device or to at least minimize exposure to it, citing a host of vulnerabilities that make it possible for hackers to remotely disable cars while they’re moving, track location histories, disarm alarms, and cut off fuel.

Top 2

Personal data of 69 million Neopets users exposed The online pet website, Neopets, has confirmed it fell victim to a data breach, exposing the personal information of approximately 69 million users. The website’s source code was also stolen in the attack. Recently, Neopets launched NFTs, which are part of a plan to create an online Metaverse game, in which users can own, raise and play games with their virtual pets.

Top 3

Tens of thousands of card details swiped from online users Security researchers have uncovered two separate Magecart campaigns which targeted online ordering platforms to exfiltrate card details from at least 311 US restaurants. Recorded Future found e-skimming software injected into three platforms: MenuDrive, Harbortouch, and InTouchPOS.

Top 4

A massive cyberattack hit Albania Albania was hit by a massive cyberattack over the weekend, the government confirmed on Monday. A synchronized criminal attack from abroad hit the servers of the National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI), which handles many government services.

Top 5