Europol démantèle l’un des plus grands groupes de piratage au monde et Tesla évite un attaque #veille (30 août 2020)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !

Vol / perte de données

350M decrypted email addresses left exposed on an unsecured server

Original post at: https://cybernews.com/security/350-million-email-addresses-left-exposed-on-an-unsecured-server/ The CyberNews research team uncovered an unsecured data bucket owned by an unidentified party, containing seven gigabytes worth of unencrypted files that include 350,000,000 strings of unique email addresses. The massive trove of emails was left on a publicly accessible Amazon AWS server, allowing anyone to download and access the data.

Medical Data Leaked on GitHub Due to Developer Errors

Up to 200,000 patient records from Office 365 and Google G Suite exposed by hardcoded credentials and other improper access controls. Developer error caused the leak of 150,000 to 200,000 patient health records stored in productivity apps from Microsoft and Google that were recently found on GitHub.

Telegram Data Leak Exposes Millions of Records on Darknet – Latest Hacking News

Encrypted-messaging app Telegram suffered a massive data leak that exposed the personal data of millions of users. A rival to WhatsApp, Telegram allows customers to privately exchange end-to-end encrypted texts, calls, voice notes, and videos. But vulnerability in its contact import feature compromised millions of records, including phone numbers and user IDs, which were then leaked onto the darknet.

Cyber-attaques / fraudes

La bourse néo-zélandaise subit une violente cyberattaque

Vous ne la connaissez peut-être pas, mais il existe une Bourse nationale en Nouvelle-Zélande, le NZX, où sont côtés de nombreuses sociétés installées sur l’île. Celle-ci existe depuis les années 2000, son siège social étant basé à Wellington. Parmi ses actifs, on retrouve notamment l’aéroport international d’Auckland, des banques, JPMorgan ou encore Metlife, Sky et le City of London Investment Trust.

Pour pirater Tesla, un hacker a proposé 1 million de dollars à un employé

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, un citoyen Russe de 27 ans n’aura finalement pas réussi à atteindre son objectif. Le jeune homme souhaitait soudoyer un employé de Tesla pour que celui-ci se charge de déployer un ransomware visant la Gigafactory du constructeur automobile située dans le Nevada.

Twitter takes down ‘Dracula’ botnet pushing pro-Chinese propaganda | ZDNet

Social media research group Graphika said today it identified a Twitter botnet of around 3,000 bots that pushed pro-Chinese political spam, echoing official messaging released through state propaganda accounts. Graphika said it was able to identify the botnet due to a quirk shared by the vast majority of bot accounts, most of which used quotes from Bram Stoker’s Dracula book for the profile description and the first two tweets.

https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/qakbot-banking-trojan.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+TheHackersNews+%28The+Hackers+News+-+Cyber+Security+Blog%29

Failles / vulnérabilités

New vulnerability lets hackers use your credit card without pin code

Every time we make a payment using credit/debit cards, the EMV communication protocol is used for processing payments. Having been developed by Europay, Mastercard and Visa, etc. it is used for over 9 billion cards globally. However, as is the principle of cybersecurity, nothing stops it from being vulnerable.

Iranian hackers impersonate journalists to set up WhatsApp calls and gain victims’ trust | ZDNet

Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today’s security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions — or even billions — of dollars at risk when information security isn’t handled properly.

Réglementaire / juridique

One of the biggest online piracy groups in the world taken down

On 25 August, an alleged criminal network of copyright infringing hackers, mainly responsible for pirating movies and hosting illegal digital content worldwide was dismantled in a coordinated action between US authorities and their counterparts in 18 countries around the world, with Europol and Eurojust support.

No Title

Dread’s co-admin Paris believes that Russia’s largest darknet market Hydra uses a custom multi-threaded Tor implementation to stay online despite DDoS attacks. It’s hard to verify this, but their uptime is nearly perfect. pic.twitter.com/06HndD6ytD

Un pirate informatique, membre d’un réseau international, arrêté à Genève

Un vaste coup de filet international dans le domaine du piratage en ligne a mené jusqu’à l’Arc lémanique. La police vaudoise a arrêté un homme dans le canton de Genève, suite à une demande d’entraide des Etats-Unis. Du matériel informatique a été saisi à son domicile.

Ex-Cisco Employee Pleads Guilty to Deleting 16K Webex Teams Accounts

Former Cisco employee Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh admitted to accessing Cisco’s cloud infrastructure and deleting 16,000 Webex Teams employee accounts.

CCC | CCC hackt digitale “Corona-Listen”

Das Chaos Emergency Response Team (CERT) ist vielen bekannt als das Sanitäts- und Brandschutz-Team auf Veranstaltungen des CCC. Doch auch in der veranstaltungsfreien Zeit engagiert sich das CERT stets für die Sicherheit seines Umfelds. Bei einem gemeinsamen Restaurantbesuch wurden Mitglieder des CERT gebeten, sich in eine digitale “Corona-Liste” einzutragen.

Divers

Une simple erreur Excel coûte plus de 150 millions de dollars à cette entreprise

Existe-t-il un logiciel plus barbant qu’Excel ou ses alternatives ? Sans remettre en question la quantité de tâches réalisables avec un tableur, il est souvent très peu plaisant de passer des journées entières à remplir des cellules. Pourtant, il faut être très concentré lorsque c’est le cas, puisqu’une simple erreur de saisie peut coûter cher à votre entreprise.

Swiss Cyber Storm – Kursaal Bern

We regret to announce the cancellation of Swiss Cyber Storm 2020. Unfortunately, we were unable to uphold the program that we had already put together and secured before the lockdown. Despite the cancellation of the conference, we do not want to miss out on a life sign of us in 2020.

