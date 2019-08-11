Voici
le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et bon début de semaine à vous !
The number of stolen payment card details collected from South Korea has soared over the past two months more than one million records have been offered for sale on the dark web. In June, researchers noticed 230,000 records peddled around, an abnormal increase from the 42,000 seen in May, which was in line with the normal amount observed.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/honda-exposes-company-data/
Quelque 23 000 employés de Revenu Québec sont touchés par une fuite de renseignements personnels, a-t-on annoncé mercredi matin. “Un membre du personnel a transféré, hors des lieux de travail de l’organisation, des renseignements personnels concernant 23 000 personnes regroupant d’actuels et d’anciens employés de l’organisation”, a-t-on indiqué dans un communiqué.
Trendy online-only Brit bank Monzo is telling hundreds of thousands of its customers to pick a new PIN – after it discovered it was storing their codes effectively as plain-text in log files. As a result, 480,000 folks, a fifth of the bank’s customers, now have to go to a cash machine, and reset their PINs.
Researchers have discovered a botnet (and the database it feeds on) dedicated to extortion schemes. Cofense Labs has published a database of more than 200 million accounts that it says are compromised and being targeted in a ” sextortion” scam.
Depuis quelques semaines, la majorité des constructeurs d’assistants vocaux occidentaux reconnaissent un à un que des humains écoutent les conversations que les utilisateurs ont avec leurs appareils vocaux. Le premier à ouvrir le bal fut Amazon Alexa, puis Google Assistant et Siri et Apple.
Dans un communiqué, Twitter a révélé que les données personnelles de certains de ses utilisateurs avaient été utilisées sans que ceux-ci n’en aient été préalablement informés. Partagée dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi, la déclaration de Twitter explique que ces données ont servi à des fins de publicités ciblées.
Google has agreed to temporarily stop listening to audio captured by its Google Home smart speaker across the European Union… after an investigation was started by German regulators.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Technologie : Pour les Nations-Unis, la Corée du Nord aurait remporté un jackpot de 2 milliards de dollars via plusieurs vagues de cyberattaques menées contre des devises et des banques. Un magot destiné aux achats d’armes, selon l’organisation. Les officiels du régime nord-coréen peuvent sourire.
AT&T employees took bribes to unlock millions of smartphones, and to install malware and unauthorized hardware on the company’s network, the Department of Justice said yesterday. These details come from a DOJ case opened against Muhammad Fahd, a 34-year-old man from Pakistan, and his co-conspirator, Ghulam Jiwani, believed to be deceased.
http://www.ictjournal.ch/news/2019-08-07/les-zurichois-de-meier-tobler-toujours-paralyses-par-une-cyberattaque-0
Multiple German companies were off to a rough start last week when a phishing campaign pushing a data-wiping malware targeted them and asked for a ransom. This wiper is being named GermanWiper due to its targeting of German victims and it being a destructive wiper rather than a ransomware.
Organizations hit with destructive malware can lose more than 12,000 machines and face $200 million or more in costs, IBM X-Force reports. Businesses around the world are experiencing a rise in destructive malware attacks, which are designed to shut down information access and obliterate system functions on victim machines.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Boeing disputes IOActive findings ahead of security firm’s Black Hat USA presentation. BLACK HAT USA – Las Vegas – IOActive industrial cybersecurity expert Ruben Santamarta last fall discovered an Internet-exposed Boeing Co. server housing firmware specifications for the aviation manufacturer’s 787 and 737 airplane networks.
A team of Check Point security researchers composed of Dikla Barda, Roman Zaikin, and Oded Vanunu devised three attacks that leverage the vulnerabilities in WhatsApp to tamper with conversations. The flaws could allow attackers to intercept and manipulate messages by WhatApp users sent in both private and group conversations.
Armis Labs a découvert pas moins de 11 failles de sécurité dans le système d’exploitation VxWorks, ouvrant la porte à des piratages massifs de 200 millions d’appareils très divers. Lorsque l’on pense à du piratage informatique , on imagine un piratage d’ordinateur ou de réseaux informatiques.
Orchestrateur de containers désormais incontournable, Kubernetes et ses différents composants ne sont pas exempts de failles de sécurité. Un audit mené pendant deux mois et commandé par la Cloud Native Computing Foundation, en charge du pilotage de Kubernetes, a permis d’identifier 37 failles, dont cinq jugées sérieuses, parmi huit composants (réseau, chiffrement, authentification, autorisation, gestion des secrets, isolation multi-tenant).
Réglementaire / juridique
Une amende record pourrait tomber sur l’entreprise de Facebook, s’élevant à bien plus que les 5 milliards de dollars réglés il y a quelques semaines pour Cambridge Analytica. Le stockage et l’utilisation de données biométriques de ses utilisateurs a conduit à un vote à l’unanimité des juges.
Cisco has agreed to pay $8.6m to settle a lawsuit filed by a client alleging the networking giant knowingly sold video surveillance kit containing serious security vulnerabilities. US law firm Phillips & Cohen said it filed a qui tam, or whistleblower, lawsuit on behalf of James Glenn, a consultant for a Cisco partner company of Danish origin.
Divers
