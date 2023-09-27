Catégories
top 5 à la craie sur un tableau noir

Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (27 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

One of the FBI’s most wanted hackers is trolling the U.S. government | TechCrunch

Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev is making T-shirts featuring his FBI most wanted poster, and asking his followers if they want to buy merch.

International operation closes down Piilopuoti dark web marketplace | Europol

Drugs and other illegal commodities were sold in large quantities on this Finnish-language platform which had been operating on the Onion Router (Tor) network since May 2022. This successful action by the Finnish Customs was supported, among others, by the German Federal Criminal Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau (Lietuvos kriminalinės policijos biuras).

MGM Resorts’ Systems Restored After 10-Days Following Ransomware Attack

MGM Resorts announced today that its systems are fully restored after a 10-day ransomware-related outage that had disrupted operations.

Microsoft 38TB AI Data Leak details – Cybersecurity Insiders

In July 2020, Microsoft (MS) launched its dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) research division, initially envisioned to harness vast datasets for its

International Criminal Court says hackers accessed its systems | TechCrunch

The ICC, which tries war crimes and crimes against humanity, has confirmed it experienced a cyberattack earlier in September.

