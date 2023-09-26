Les dernières cyberattaques (26 septembre 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

International Criminal Court says hackers accessed its systems | TechCrunch The ICC, which tries war crimes and crimes against humanity, has confirmed it experienced a cyberattack earlier in September.

Government of Bermuda blames Russian threat actors for the cyber attack The Government of Bermuda believes that the recent cyberattack against its IT infrastructure was launched by Russian threat actors.

Hotel hackers redirect guests to fake Booking.com to steal cards Security researchers discovered a multi-step information stealing campaign where hackers breach the systems of hotels, booking sites, and travel agencies and then use their access to go after financial data belonging to customers.

Ukrainian Hacker Suspected to be Behind “Free Download Manager” Malware Attack “Free Download Manager” software site was breached in 2020, and a Ukrainian hacker group distributed malware.

Mysterious ‘Sandman’ Threat Actor Targets Telecom Providers Across Three Continents Sandman, a new cyber threat actor, is targeting telecom providers across continents. Read more about this cyber espionage campai



https://www.lemondeinformatique.fr/actualites/lire-la-federation-neerlandaise-de-football-paye-la-rancon-du-cybergang-lockbit-91569.html

LockBit Demands 3% of Victim Company Revenue as Ransom In recent developments within the notorious LockBit ransomware group, discussions among its affiliates are stirring up potential changes in their ransom payment policies.

MGM Resorts’ Systems Restored After 10-Days Following Ransomware Attack MGM Resorts announced today that its systems are fully restored after a 10-day ransomware-related outage that had disrupted operations.

57% of LockBit victims were organizations with 200 employees or fewer A Trend Micro Incorporated report found that many ransomware actors are targeting smaller organizations that have 200 or fewer employees.

Retool Falls Victim to SMS-Based Phishing Attack Affecting 27 Cloud Clients Software company Retool suffered a breach with 27 customer accounts hacked after an SMS-based attack. Google Account sync blamed for the breach, turni

Researchers Raise Red Flag on P2PInfect Malware with 600x Activity Surge P2PInfect malware activity skyrockets 600x in a week. Researchers shed light on its rapid growth and evolving tactics