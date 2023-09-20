Catégories
Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (20 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

Hackers claim it only took a 10-minute phone call to shut down MGM Resorts

The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group claimed responsibility for the MGM Resorts cyber outage on Tuesday, according to a post by malware archive vx-underground.

Caesars reportedly paid millions to stop hackers releasing its data

Caesars Entertainment reportedly paid “tens of millions of dollars” to hackers who threatened to release company data.

Hackers steal $53 million worth of cryptocurrency from CoinEx

Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEX announced that someone hacked its hot wallets and stole large amounts of digital assets that were used to support the platform’s operations.

New Europol report shines light on multi-billion euro underground criminal economy | Europol

Europol’s first ever threat assessment on the topic, ‘The other side of the coin: an analysis of financial and economic crime in the EU’, sheds a light on this system which, from the shadows, sustains the finances of criminals worldwide. The report is based on a combination of operational insights and strategic intelligence contributed to Europol by EU Member States…

North Korea’s Lazarus Group Suspected in $31 Million CoinEx Heist

Major crypto hacks by Lazarus Group: Reports confirm $240M stolen since June 2023, with $31M swiped from CoinEx.

