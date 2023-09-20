Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (20 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEX announced that someone hacked its hot wallets and stole large amounts of digital assets that were used to support the platform’s operations.

Europol’s first ever threat assessment on the topic, ‘The other side of the coin: an analysis of financial and economic crime in the EU’, sheds a light on this system which, from the shadows, sustains the finances of criminals worldwide. The report is based on a combination of operational insights and strategic intelligence contributed to Europol by EU Member States…