Un radar de cybersécurité pour identifier les vulnérabilités

Les vulnérabilités critiques à suivre (18 septembre 2023)

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité les plus critiques découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Google Account Sync Vulnerability Exploited to Steal $15M

According to reports, a Google Account Sync flaw was exploited to carry out a voice phishing scam that led to the theft of $15m from Fortress Trust.

North Korean hackers targeting vulnerability researchers with zero-day attacks, Google warns

State-sponsored hackers, backed by the regime in North Korea, are believed to be using zero-day exploits to target cybersecurity researchers working in the field of vulnerability research and development.

CISA offers free security scans for public water utilities

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced it is offering free security scans for critical infrastructure facilities, such as water utilities, to help protect these crucial units from hacker attacks.

Google extends security update support for Chromebooks to 10 years

Google has announced the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date will be extended from 5 years to 10 for all Chromebooks, guaranteeing a decade of monthly security updates.

Square says daylong outage caused by DNS error | TechCrunch

The payment giant said there was no evidence a cyberattack caused an outage that left small businesses unable to process payments.

