Les derniers vols de données (14 septembre 2023)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

If You’ve Got a New Car, It’s a Data Privacy Nightmare Bad news: your car is a spy. Every major car brand failed a recent privacy and security test from Mozilla. You’re probably driving around in a “privacy nightmare” that may collect information as sensitive as your race, health status, and sexual activity.

Microsoft reveals how hackers stole its email signing key… kind of | TechCrunch A group of China-backed hackers stole a key allowing access to U.S. government emails. One big mystery solved, but several questions remain.

Millions Infected by Spyware Hidden in Fake Telegram Apps on Google Play Beware of impostor apps in the Google Play Store. Fake Telegram apps have been stealing data from millions of Android users.

Ransomware gang claims credit for Sabre data breach | TechCrunch The Dunghill Leak group claimed it has stolen 1.3 terabytes from the travel booking giant, including employee data and passports.



https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/ransomware-spreading-gang-reveals-visa-details-of-working-employees-in-america/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ransomware-spreading-gang-reveals-visa-details-of-working-employees-in-america

See Tickets says hackers accessed customers’ payment data – again | TechCrunch The ticketing giant disclosed another data breach affecting customers’ credit card information – the second time in the past 12 months.

Pizza Hut Australia leaks one million customers’ details, claims ShinyHunters hacking group The ShinyHunters hacking group has claimed that in the last couple of months it has stolen more than 30 million customer order records from Pizza Hut Australia, alongside information on more than one million customers.



https://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/99861-amerita-and-pharmerica-announce-data-breach

Facebook’s News tab is going away in the UK, France and Germany Meta will kill off Facebook’s News tab in the UK, France and Germany in early December. Unlike in Canada, publishers can still share news on the platform in those countries.

Chipmaker NXP confirms data breach involving customers’ information | TechCrunch The Dutch chipmaker said it alerted customers to a data breach impacting personal information related to their online NXP account.

Microsoft pourrait connaître toutes les URL que vous copiez dans Edge La firme de Redmond travaille sur une nouvelle option de copier-coller pour les URL, enrichie d’un aperçu Web. Seul problème, cette fonctionnalité testée en interne nécessiterait l’envoi de l’URL copiée sur les serveurs de Microsoft, au détriment de la confidentialité de l’utilisateur.

In a bid to please regulators, TikTok opens its first EU data center in Ireland TikTok has opened its first data center in Dublin, Ireland, as the company aims to ease Europe’s concerns about its ties to China.

Northern Ireland police chief quits in wake of data breach Simon Byrne faced backlash over FoI blunder, plus claims officers were ‘punished’ to appease Sinn Féin

LockBit ransomware gang steals data related to security of UK military bases, due to unpatched Windows 7 PC An attack by the notorious LockBit ransomware gang stole 10 GB of data from a company that provides high-security fencing for military bases.

University of Sydney data breach impacts recent applicants The University of Sydney (USYD) has announced it has suffered a data breach through a third-party service provider, exposing the personal data of recently applied and enrolled international applicants.

Insurer fined $3M for exposing data of 650k clients for two years The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) has fined Trygg-Hansa 35 million Swedish krona ($3,000,000) for exposing the sensitive data of hundreds of thousands of customers on its online portal.

Freecycle confirms massive data breach impacting 7 million users Freecycle, an online forum dedicated to exchanging used items rather than trashing them, confirmed a massive data breach that affected more than 7 million users.

X (Twitter) to Collect Biometric Data from Premium Users to Combat Impersonation X Corp (formerly Twitter) has updated its privacy policy to collect biometric data from premium users to prevent fraud and impersonation.

Northern Ireland Police Chief Resigns Amid Mounting Scandals A data breach and a court ruling have piled pressure on a police force that was founded on a promise to move past sectarian strife.



https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/lockbit-hackers-steal-sensitive-documents-from-britain-military-defense/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lockbit-hackers-steal-sensitive-documents-from-britain-military-defense