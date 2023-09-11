Les vulnérabilités critiques à suivre (11 septembre 2023)

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité les plus critiques découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants.

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Multiple nation-state hackers infiltrate single aviation organization A single aviation organization was infiltrated by the hackers using vulnerabilities on internet-facing devices.

ProtonMail Code Vulnerabilities Leaked Emails ProtonMail, a popular Swiss-based encrypted email service had multiple code vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to leak emails.



iPhone Zero-Click, Zero-Day Flaw Exploited in the Wild to Install Malware According to Citizen Lab, the exploit chain was capable of infecting iPhones running the most recent version of iOS (16.6) without the victim’s involvement.

Microsoft reminds users Windows will disable insecure TLS soon Microsoft reminded users that insecure Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1 protocols will be disabled soon in future Windows releases.

Hackers exploit MinIO storage system to breach corporate networks Hackers are exploiting two recent MinIO vulnerabilities to breach object storage systems and access private information, execute arbitrary code, and potentially take over servers.