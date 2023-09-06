Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (6 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

Qakbot botnet infrastructure shattered after international operation | Europol Active since 2007, this prolific malware (also known as QBot or Pinkslipbot) evolved over time using different techniques to infect users and compromise systems. Qakbot infiltrated victims’ computers through spam emails containing malicious attachments or hyperlinks. Once installed on the targeted computer, the malware allowed for infections with next-stage payloads such as ransomware.

Hackers push anti-Iranian government messages to millions via breached app The apparent hack comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who died in police custody.



https://www.bitdefender.com/blog/hotforsecurity/japans-cybersecurity-agency-admits-it-was-hacked-for-months/

UK Air Traffic Control System Collapses, Causing Travel Chaos Hundreds of thousands of passengers face travel chaos as the United Kingdom’s air traffic control system collapses.