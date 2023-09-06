Catégories
Réseaux sociaux
Newsletter

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !
étiquette top 5 fixée sur un tableau rose61252

Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (6 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

Qakbot botnet infrastructure shattered after international operation | Europol

Active since 2007, this prolific malware (also known as QBot or Pinkslipbot) evolved over time using different techniques to infect users and compromise systems. Qakbot infiltrated victims’ computers through spam emails containing malicious attachments or hyperlinks. Once installed on the targeted computer, the malware allowed for infections with next-stage payloads such as ransomware.

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !

Hackers push anti-Iranian government messages to millions via breached app

The apparent hack comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who died in police custody.


https://www.bitdefender.com/blog/hotforsecurity/japans-cybersecurity-agency-admits-it-was-hacked-for-months/

UK Air Traffic Control System Collapses, Causing Travel Chaos

Hundreds of thousands of passengers face travel chaos as the United Kingdom’s air traffic control system collapses.

Poland Arrests 2 Suspected Hackers for Train Disruption

Polish authorities have arrested two suspected hackers aged 24 and 29, who are accused of disrupting train traffic in the country.

S'inscrire

S'inscrire à la newsletter

Vous devriez également aimer

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

un petit clic pour ma veille

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Un erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 2 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend