Les dernières cyberattaques (5 septembre 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Cyberattaque liée à l’interdiction de l’abaya à l’école : le site d’une université à Paris en panne Le collectif de hackers Mysterious Team Bangladesh a lancé une attaque par déni de service contre le site de l’Université Paris-Cité. Ce groupe de hackers

Ransomware Lockbit : une armée de clones envahit le web La menace Lockbit s’accentue. Suite à une fuite d’ampleur, de nombreux cybercriminels ont mis au point leur propre version du ransomware. Comme Conti et Babuk, le virus a été adopté par des pirates avec peu de compétences techniques.

UNC4841 threat actors hacked US government email servers exploiting Barracuda ESG flaw China-linked threat actors breached government organizations worldwide with attacks exploiting Barracuda ESG zero-day.

Spain warns of LockBit Locker ransomware phishing attacks The National Police of Spain is warning of an ongoing ‘LockBit Locker’ ransomware campaign targeting architecture companies in the country through phishing emails.

University of Michigan shuts down network after cyberattack The University of Michigan has taken all of its systems and services offline to deal with a cybersecurity incident, causing a widespread impact on online services the night before classes started.

Rackspace Faces Massive Cleanup Costs After Ransomware Attack Eight months after the cyberattack, the cloud hosting services company’s remediation costs top $10 million as it tries to repair the damage caused by the Play ransomware gang.

La police londonienne enquête sur le piratage informatique d’un de ses prestataires Une entreprise ayant accès à des informations particulièrement sensibles sur les policiers londoniens a été la cible d’une intrusion informatique, a reconnu samedi la Metropolitan Police.

En Pologne, une attaque par ondes radio perturbe le trafic ferroviaire Ce week-end, une vingtaine de trains ont été arrêtés à distance dans le nord-ouest du pays par une ou des personnes se présentant comme des soutiens de la Russie.

Breach Roundup: Chinese Hackers Breach Japanese Cyber Agency This week, Japan’s cybersecurity agency reportedly was breached, social media companies were urged to ward off data scraping, the NSA said it respects foreign

Chinese APT Uses Fake Messenger Apps to Spy on Android Users Hackers aligned with Chinese interests are targeting Android users with fake chat apps Trojanized with espionage capabilities in separate and ongoing campaigns, one

UK Cyber Agency Warns of Prompt Injection Attacks in AI Threat actors are manipulating the technology behind large language model chatbots to access confidential information, generate offensive content and “trigger

No Title No Description

North Korea’s Hacker Group Deploys Malicious Version of Python Package in PyPI Repository ReversingLabs spotted “VMConnect” in early August, a malicious supply chain campaign with two dozen rogue Python packages on PyPI.

DDoS attacks rise 40% in Q2 2023, affecting banks, gaming & e-commerce According to a study the number of DDoS attacks has increased by 40% over the past six months, increasingly targeting diverse industries including banking, e-commerce and education.

CISA report: Russian cyber actors using “Infamous Chisel” malware CISA recently published a joint report on a malware campaign conducted by Russian cyber actors against the Ukrainian military.

China-Linked BadBazaar Android Spyware Targeting Signal and Telegram Users Malicious versions of Signal & Telegram Android messenger apps found on Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store.

Threat Actors Targeting Microsoft SQL Servers to Deploy FreeWorld Ransomware Hackers target poorly secured MS SQL servers to deploy Cobalt Strike and the new FreeWorld ransomware.

Hacktivists Breach Iranian Surveillance System Hacking group GhostSec says it’s successfully taken down Iran’s privacy-invading software Fanap Behnama, revealing details about its surveillance capabilities.

Le malware QakBot démantelé, six serveurs malveillants identifiés en France La France a donné un coup de main au démantèlement de QakBot par le FBI américain, un malware qui servait notamment de porte d’entrée à des gangs de rançongiciel.