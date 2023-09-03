L’hebdo cybersécurité (3 septembre 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Forever 21 data breach affects half a million people | TechCrunch The clothing giant said it had “taken steps” to ensure the hacker no longer has the stolen data, but would not say if it paid a ransom.

2 Polish Men Arrested for Radio Hack That Disrupted Trains Plus: A major FBI botnet takedown, new Sandworm malware, a cyberattack on two major scientific telescopes-and more.

Cybercrime to cost Germany 206 billion euros in 2023, survey finds The theft of IT equipment and data, as well as digital and industrial espionage and sabotage, will cost Germany 206 billion euros ($224 billion) in 2023, German digital association Bitkom said on Friday.

Qakbot botnet infrastructure shattered after international operation | Europol Active since 2007, this prolific malware (also known as QBot or Pinkslipbot) evolved over time using different techniques to infect users and compromise systems. Qakbot infiltrated victims’ computers through spam emails containing malicious attachments or hyperlinks. Once installed on the targeted computer, the malware allowed for infections with next-stage payloads such as ransomware.

Hackers push anti-Iranian government messages to millions via breached app The apparent hack comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who died in police custody.

UK Air Traffic Control System Collapses, Causing Travel Chaos Hundreds of thousands of passengers face travel chaos as the United Kingdom’s air traffic control system collapses.

Hackers infiltrated Japan’s National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) for months Japan’s National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) has been infiltrated for months.

Somalia Orders ISPs to Block Telegram and TikTok Officials said the apps were used to “spread horrific content and misinformation to the public.”

MOVEit Breach Shows Us SQL Injections Are Still Our Achilles’ Heel SQL injection and its ilk will stop being “a thing” only after organizations focus on security by construction.

New York Times Spoofed to Hide Russian Disinformation Campaign “Operation Doppelganger” has convincingly masqueraded as multiple news sites with elaborate fake stories containing real bylines of journalists, blasting them out on social media platforms.

Chinese Group Spreads Android Spyware via Trojan Signal, Telegram Apps Thousands of devices have become infected with “BadBazaar,” malware previously used to spy on Uyghur and Turkic ethnic minorities in China.

La police londonienne enquête sur le piratage informatique d’un de ses prestataires Une entreprise ayant accès à des informations particulièrement sensibles sur les policiers londoniens a été la cible d’une intrusion informatique, a reconnu samedi la Metropolitan Police.

En Angleterre, Lidl rappelle des biscuits ” Pat’Patrouille ” affichant un lien vers un site pornographique Ce lien qui figure sur certaines boîtes renvoyait vers un nom de domaine récupéré par un site pour adultes. Une pratique courante de ” cybersquatting ” dont ont déjà été victimes d’autres sociétés.

Gangs forcing hundreds of thousands of people into cybercrime in south-east Asia, says UN Organised criminals use threats, torture and sexual violence to coerce victims to work in international scamming operations

Hacktivists Breach Iranian Surveillance System Hacking group GhostSec says it’s successfully taken down Iran’s privacy-invading software Fanap Behnama, revealing details about its surveillance capabilities.

FBI makes a massive botnet infecting more than 700,000 computers uninstall itself The FBI worked with several other countries to bring down Qakbot, a long-running botnet infecting over 700,000 computers globally as part of “Operation Duck Hunt.”

Xplain: les données de procédures pénales en cours sont sur le darknet Suite à l’attaque contre le prestataire Xplain, des données sensibles issues des enquêtes du Parquet fédéral sont sur le dark web, selon les d’investigation du quotidien Le Temps. Une procédure de mise à jour d’un logiciel de Fedpol ne se serait pas déroulée comme le prévoit un protocole pourtant mis en place.