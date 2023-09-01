Les dernières actus cybercrime (1 septembre 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Syrian Threat Actor EVLF Unmasked as Creator of CypherRAT and CraxsRAT Android Malware A Syrian threat actor, EVLF, has been identified as the developer of malware tools CypherRAT and CraxsRAT.

North Korean Affiliates Suspected in $40M Cryptocurrency Heist, FBI Warns FBI alerts of a potential cash out by North Korean actors, linked to $40M in stolen cryptocurrency. This group is currently holding 1,580 bitcoins

Tesla Sues 2 Former Employees Over Insider Data Breach Tesla says it is suing two former employees for perpetrating a May data breach that exposed personal information for 75,735 current and former employees. The

The DEA Accidentally Sent $50,000 Of Seized Cryptocurrency To A Scammer The Drug Enforcement Agency takes from one criminal enterprise and accidentally gives to another, via a common crypto scam.

A London jury found that Arion Kurtaj, a teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, waged cyberattacks on several tech companies, including Rockstar Games, Uber, and Nvidia.