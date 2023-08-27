L’hebdo cybersécurité (27 août 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

A Brazilian phone spyware was hacked and victims’ stolen data ‘deleted’ | TechCrunch The Portuguese-language spyware app has been used to compromise over 76,000 devices to date, the leaked data shows.

Des télescopes situés à Hawaï et au Chili ciblés par une mystérieuse cyberattaque Tout un réseau d’observation astronomique a été mis en veille par précaution. Avec déjà de lourdes conséquences. Il y a quelques semaines, un piratage informatique a ciblé mystérieusement l’un des deux télescopes de l’observatoire astronomique Gemini, cofinancé par plusieurs pays…

Danish cloud host says customers ‘lost all data’ after ransomware attack | TechCrunch CloudNordic said a ransomware attack destroyed customer data on its servers, including primary and secondary backups.

MOVEit, the biggest hack of the year, by the numbers | TechCrunch The mass-exploitation of MOVEit file transfer servers – the largest hack of the year so far – now affects at least 60 million people.

Tesla points to “insider wrongdoing” as cause of massive employee data leak Tesla has determined that two former employees are allegedly responsible for leaking 100GB of company data that contains social security numbers and other information on more than 75,000 employees.

A New Supply Chain Attack Hit Close to 100 Victims-and Clues Point to China The hackers, who mostly targeted victims in Hong Kong, also hijacked Microsoft’s trust model to make their malware harder to detect.

North Korea ready to cash out more than $40 million in Bitcoin after summer of attacks, warns FBI After a series of high-profile cryptocurrency heists, a state-sponsored North Korean hacking group is poised to cash out millions of dollars.

Data of 2.6M Duolingo Users Leaked on Hacking Forum The compromised data includes names, usernames, email addresses and internal service-related details

Whistleblower Leak Reveals Tesla Data Breach, Affects 75,000 The Tesla data breach was a result of a whistleblower sharing data with German media and does not involve a cyber attack.

Data breach at French govt agency exposes info of 10 million people Pôle emploi, France’s governmental unemployment registration and financial aid agency, is informing of a data breach that exposed data belonging to 10 million individuals.

Black Hat USA 2023 Closes on Record-Breaking Event in Las Vega SAN FRANCISCO — ( ) — Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, today announced the successful completion of the in-person component of Black Hat USA 2023. The event welcomed more than 22,750 unique attendees, with 19,750 joining in-person at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, while more than 3,000 registered for On-Demand Access to the event.

Le DSA s’attaque aux services numériques dans l’UE dès aujourd’hui – Le Monde Informatique Législation : ” La modération du contenu ne signifie pas la censure. En Europe, il n’y aura pas de ministère de la Vérité “. Thierry Breton, commissaire européen…

Twelve nations urge social media giants to tackle illegal data scraping A band of nations including Australia, the UK, and Canada say social media platforms and websites that hold personal data are required to protect their users against illegal data scraping.

Lazarus Group Debuts Tiny Trojan for Espionage Attacks Researchers spotted North Korean state hackers deploying a more compact remote access Trojan through a flaw in IT service management software in a campaign

SEIKO Data Breach: BlackCat Group Claims Responsibility The well-known watch manufacturing company Seiko disclosed the data breach notification recently on Aug 2023, targeted by the notorious threat group BlackCat/ALPHV.

The DEA Accidentally Sent $50,000 Of Seized Cryptocurrency To A Scammer The Drug Enforcement Agency takes from one criminal enterprise and accidentally gives to another, via a common crypto scam.

Ransomware : record d’attaques en juillet, Cl0p à la manoeuvre Les données du NCC Group montrent que les taux d’incidents liés aux ransomwares en juillet ont battu les records précédents. Et le groupe Cl0p joue un rôle non négligeable dans cette affaire.

Les données de près de 3000 policiers bernois volées par des cyberpirates Une faille dans le logiciel de gestion des appareils Mobileiron a permis à un groupe de pirates de récupérer des données sensibles. Parmi celles-ci figurent les noms et numéros de téléphone de presque tous les fonctionnaires de la police cantonale bernoise. Qui n’est pas la seule victime.

Fuite de données chez Xplain : fragments du Système de journal et de rapport de la Police militaire concernés – plainte pénale déposée Informations actuelles de l’administration. Tous les communiqués de l’administration fédérale, des départements et des offices.