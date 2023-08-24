Les derniers vols de données (24 août 2023)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Colorado warns 4 million of data stolen in IBM MOVEit breach The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) is alerting more than four million individuals of a data breach that impacted their personal and health information.

Over 100K hacking forums accounts exposed by info-stealing malware Researchers discovered 120,000 infected systems that contained credentials for cybercrime forums. Many of the computers belong to hackers, the researchers say.

Discord.io confirms breach after hacker steals data of 760K users The Discord.io custom invite service has temporarily shut down after suffering a data breach exposing the information of 760,000 members.

Millions of Americans’ health data stolen after MOVEit hackers targeted IBM | TechCrunch At least 4 million Americans had health data stolen after hackers raided a MOVEit file transfer server operated by tech giant IBM.

CyCognito Finds Large Volume of Personal Identifiable Information in Vulnerable Cloud and Web Applications /PRNewswire/ — CyCognito, an External Attack Surface Management platform, today released its semi-annual ” State of External Exposure Management,” revealing a staggering number of vulnerable public cloud, mobile and web applications exposing sensitive data, including unsecured APIs and personal identifiable information (PII).

Grande-Bretagne : des données personnelles de victimes fuitent de systèmes de Police – Le Monde Informatique Données personnelles : Des informations personnelles et identifiables de victimes d’actes criminels issues de systèmes de deux services de la Police britannique ont été…

Healthcare System Notifies 180,000 People 1 Year After Hack A Georgia healthcare system is notifying over 180,000 individuals of a data compromise involving a hack first detected a year ago, in which attackers accessed and

Over 120,000 Computers Compromised by Info Stealers Linked to Users of Cybercrime Forums Hackers unknowingly fall victim to their own schemes. Over 120,000 computers compromised via info stealers have ties to users of cybercrime forums.