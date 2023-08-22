Les dernières cyberattaques (22 août 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Security News This Week: US Energy Firm Targeted With Malicious QR Codes in Mass Phishing Attack
Plus: New research reveals the strategies hackers use to hide their malware distribution system, and companies are rushing to release mitigations for the “Downfall” processor vulnerability on Intel chips.
APT29 is targeting Ministries of Foreign Affairs of NATO-aligned countries
Russia-linked APT29 used the Zulip Chat App in attacks aimed at ministries of foreign affairs of NATO-aligned countries
Ransomware Surges With 1500 Confirmed Victims This Year
A Rapid7 report finds there have been at least 1500 ransomware victims in the first half of 2023
Monti ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers with new Linux locker
The Monti ransomware has returned to action after a two-month hiatus, now targeting primarily legal and government organizations, and VMware ESXi servers using a new Linux variant that is vastly different from its predecessors.
Over 100K hacking forums accounts exposed by info-stealing malware
Researchers discovered 120,000 infected systems that contained credentials for cybercrime forums. Many of the computers belong to hackers, the researchers say.
LinkedIn accounts hacked in widespread hijacking campaign
LinkedIn is being targeted in a wave of account hacks resulting in many accounts being locked out for security reasons or ultimately hijacked by attackers.
Hackers ask $120,000 for access to multi-billion auction house
Hackers have breached the network of a major auction house and offered access to whoever was willing to pay $120,000.
Real estate markets scramble following cyberattack on listings provider
No estimate when crucial MLS listings provided by Rapattoni will be restored.
‘Play’ Ransomware Group Targeting MSPs Worldwide in New Campaign
Attackers use remote monitoring and management tools at MSPs to gain unfettered access to target networks.
Phishing Attack Targets Hundreds of Zimbra Customers in 4 Continents
A good chunk of the entire user base of a particular email service is being targeted for sensitive credentials.
North Korea Nabs $200M in Crypto Theft So Far In 2023
North Korea is on track to have a middling year of cryptocurrency theft despite Pyongyang’s constant demand for ready cash. Hackers deployed by the totalitarian