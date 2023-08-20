L’hebdo cybersécurité (20 août 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Over 100K hacking forums accounts exposed by info-stealing malware Researchers discovered 120,000 infected systems that contained credentials for cybercrime forums. Many of the computers belong to hackers, the researchers say.

OpFukushima: Anonymous group protests against the plan to dump Fukushima RADIOACTIVE wastewater into Pacific OpFukushima: The famous collective Anonymous has launched cyberattacks against Japan nuclear websites over Fukushima water plan.

Hackerangriff: Sensible Informationen über Schweizer Botschaften entwendet Kriminelle haben ein Architekturbüro angegriffen, das für den Bund Vertretungen im Ausland geplant hatte. Dabei sind vertrauliche Unterlagen gestohlen worden.

Security News This Week: US Energy Firm Targeted With Malicious QR Codes in Mass Phishing Attack Plus: New research reveals the strategies hackers use to hide their malware distribution system, and companies are rushing to release mitigations for the “Downfall” processor vulnerability on Intel chips.

Colorado warns 4 million of data stolen in IBM MOVEit breach The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) is alerting more than four million individuals of a data breach that impacted their personal and health information.

Discord.io confirms breach after hacker steals data of 760K users The Discord.io custom invite service has temporarily shut down after suffering a data breach exposing the information of 760,000 members.

LinkedIn accounts hacked in widespread hijacking campaign LinkedIn is being targeted in a wave of account hacks resulting in many accounts being locked out for security reasons or ultimately hijacked by attackers.

Google released first quantum-resilient FIDO2 key implementation Google has announced the first open-source quantum resilient FIDO2 security key implementation, which uses a unique ECC/Dilithium hybrid signature schema co-created with ETH Zurich.

Interpol arrests 14 suspected cybercriminals for stealing $40 million An international law enforcement operation led by Interpol has led to the arrest of 14 suspected cybercriminals in an operation codenamed ‘Africa Cyber Surge II,’ launched in April 2023.

Bugs in transportation app Moovit gave hackers free rides | TechCrunch A series of bugs in the Moovit transportation app could have allowed hackers to get free rides, a security researcher warns.

Millions of Americans’ health data stolen after MOVEit hackers targeted IBM | TechCrunch At least 4 million Americans had health data stolen after hackers raided a MOVEit file transfer server operated by tech giant IBM.

Washington ouvre un examen de sécurité sur le piratage de Microsoft Exchange Online L’administration Biden va ouvrir un examen de sécurité sur le cloud et en particulier sur un piratage récent subi par Microsoft.

Citrix ADC, Gateways Still Backdoored, Even After Being Patched Even after updating Citrix networking appliances to address the critical vulnerability, enterprise defenders have to check each one to ensure they have not already been compromised.

‘Play’ Ransomware Group Targeting MSPs Worldwide in New Campaign Attackers use remote monitoring and management tools at MSPs to gain unfettered access to target networks.

Grande-Bretagne : des données personnelles de victimes fuitent de systèmes de Police – Le Monde Informatique Données personnelles : Des informations personnelles et identifiables de victimes d’actes criminels issues de systèmes de deux services de la Police britannique ont été…

North Korea Nabs $200M in Crypto Theft So Far In 2023 North Korea is on track to have a middling year of cryptocurrency theft despite Pyongyang’s constant demand for ready cash. Hackers deployed by the totalitarian

UK police forces accidentally shared victims’ details in data breach Forces are now contacting the 1,230 people whose data was breached.