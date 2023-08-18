Les dernières actus cybercrime (18 août 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

5 arrested in Poland for running bulletproof hosting service for cybercrime gangs | Europol Five of its administrators were arrested, and all of its servers seized, rendering LolekHosted.net no longer available. This latest success in the fight against cybercrime follows a complex investigation supported by Europol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Criminal hideouts for lease Bulletproof hosting is a service in which an online infrastructure is offered, and operators will generally…

Interpol takes down 16shop phishing-as-a-service platform A joint operation between Interpol and cybersecurity firms has led to an arrest and shutdown of the notorious 16shop phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform.

Nigerian Man Admits to $1.3M Business Email Compromise Scam A Nigerian national has pleaded guilty to participating in a business email compromise scheme that stole $1.25 million from a Boston investment firm. Perpetrators

Spanish Police Arrest 3 Suspected of Payment Card Fraud Spanish police estimate that a group that mainly targeted ATMs of Spanish national banks using cloned payment cards had fraudulently pocketed nearly 196,000 euros.

