L’hebdo cybersécurité (13 août 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
A New Attack Reveals Everything You Type With 95 Percent Accuracy
A pair of major data breaches rock the UK, North Korea hacks a Russian missile maker, and Microsoft’s Chinese Outlook breach sparks new problems.
Des hackers ont accédé aux données client d’une banque en ligne
La filiale d’un établissement à Genève a récemment subi une cyberattaque. Un cas a priori bénin qui illustre comment les hackers s’attaquent aux banques.
UK govt contractor MPD FM leaks employee passport data
UK govt contractor MPD FM left an open instance that exposed employee passports, visas, and other sensitive data
Colorado warns hackers stole 16 years of public school data in ransomware attack | TechCrunch
Colorado warns the state’s students and teachers that hackers may have accessed their personal information – dating as far back as 2004.
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs, researchers say | TechCrunch
A hacking group with links to Belarus may have targeted diplomats in the country with the likely help of telecom providers.
US cyber board to investigate Microsoft hack of government emails | TechCrunch
This is the CSRB’s third investigation, aiming to learn how China-backed hackers broke into the email inboxes of U.S. government officials.
Crypto : le pirate responsable du dernier hack rembourse une partie du butin
Quelques jours après le piratage de Curve Finance, le hacker s’est mis à restituer les fonds à une partie des victimes. Il a rendu plus de vingt millions de dollars à deux des protocoles affectés par l’attaque. Malheureusement, il néglige toujours de répondre aux doléances de Curve, la principale victime du vol…
New York Introduces First-Ever Statewide Cybersecurity Strategy
Governor Kathy Hochul reinforced the strategy with a $600m commitment
INTERPOL Dismantles Infamous ’16shop’ Phishing-as-a-Service Platform
INTERPOL has dismantled the nefarious ’16shop’ phishing-as-a-service (PaaS) platform, culminating in the arrest of its operator and two facilitators.
LockBit threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems
The LockBit ransomware group threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems.
Russian Rocket Bureau Faces Cyber-Espionage Breach, North Korea Responsible
Whether or not North Korea used information gathered from its cyber-espionage teams in this breach to build up its own military technology is unknown.
La faille Downfall met à mal des milliards de processeurs Intel – Le Monde Informatique
Sécurité : Des milliards de processeurs Intel présentent une grave faille de sécurité rendant possible le vol de données confidentielles. Cela inclut des mots…
La police d’Irlande du Nord embarrassée par une double fuite de données
Les identités de 10 000 policiers nord-irlandais ont été publiées par erreur en ligne, alors que les autorités craignent un regain d’attaques contre des agents.
Google just made its Chrome browser more secure by cutting ‘patch gap’ in half
You should restart Google Chrome weekly now. Here’s why.
Nigerian Man Admits to $1.3M Business Email Compromise Scam
A Nigerian national has pleaded guilty to participating in a business email compromise scheme that stole $1.25 million from a Boston investment firm. Perpetrators
Big Cyberespionage Attack Against Japan Attributed to China
Japanese classified military networks reportedly suffered a massive breach in 2020 at the hands of a Chinese cyberespionage group that proved tough to eject. One
Electoral Commission apologises for security breach involving UK voters’ data
Names and addresses of 40 million registered voters were accessible as far back as 2021 after cyber-attack
CLOP Ransomware avoids takedowns by using torrents – Cybersecurity Insiders
Clop Ransomware, a notorious cybercriminal gang based in Russia and exclusively targeting companies in the United States, has recently changed its tactics
Russischer Telegram-Kanal veröffentlicht internes Dokument des Bundes
Russland will einen Keil zwischen die westlichen Staaten treiben – etwa zwischen die Schweiz und die USA. Dazu dient möglicherweise auch ein Dokument zum Kriegsmaterialexport der Schweiz.
La vignette autoroutière électronique fait l’objet d’arnaques en ligne
Des sites internet intermédiaires facturent la vignette électronique au prix de 50 francs, au lieu des 40 prévus par la Confédération. Une marge de 10 francs est facturée en raison des frais administratifs d’activation. La démarche n’est pas illégale, mais elle est problématique.