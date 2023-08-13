L’hebdo cybersécurité (13 août 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

A New Attack Reveals Everything You Type With 95 Percent Accuracy A pair of major data breaches rock the UK, North Korea hacks a Russian missile maker, and Microsoft’s Chinese Outlook breach sparks new problems.

Des hackers ont accédé aux données client d’une banque en ligne La filiale d’un établissement à Genève a récemment subi une cyberattaque. Un cas a priori bénin qui illustre comment les hackers s’attaquent aux banques.

UK govt contractor MPD FM leaks employee passport data UK govt contractor MPD FM left an open instance that exposed employee passports, visas, and other sensitive data

Colorado warns hackers stole 16 years of public school data in ransomware attack | TechCrunch Colorado warns the state’s students and teachers that hackers may have accessed their personal information – dating as far back as 2004.

Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs, researchers say | TechCrunch A hacking group with links to Belarus may have targeted diplomats in the country with the likely help of telecom providers.

US cyber board to investigate Microsoft hack of government emails | TechCrunch This is the CSRB’s third investigation, aiming to learn how China-backed hackers broke into the email inboxes of U.S. government officials.

Crypto : le pirate responsable du dernier hack rembourse une partie du butin Quelques jours après le piratage de Curve Finance, le hacker s’est mis à restituer les fonds à une partie des victimes. Il a rendu plus de vingt millions de dollars à deux des protocoles affectés par l’attaque. Malheureusement, il néglige toujours de répondre aux doléances de Curve, la principale victime du vol…

New York Introduces First-Ever Statewide Cybersecurity Strategy Governor Kathy Hochul reinforced the strategy with a $600m commitment

INTERPOL Dismantles Infamous ’16shop’ Phishing-as-a-Service Platform INTERPOL has dismantled the nefarious ’16shop’ phishing-as-a-service (PaaS) platform, culminating in the arrest of its operator and two facilitators.

LockBit threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems The LockBit ransomware group threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems.

Russian Rocket Bureau Faces Cyber-Espionage Breach, North Korea Responsible Whether or not North Korea used information gathered from its cyber-espionage teams in this breach to build up its own military technology is unknown.

La faille Downfall met à mal des milliards de processeurs Intel – Le Monde Informatique Sécurité : Des milliards de processeurs Intel présentent une grave faille de sécurité rendant possible le vol de données confidentielles. Cela inclut des mots…

La police d’Irlande du Nord embarrassée par une double fuite de données Les identités de 10 000 policiers nord-irlandais ont été publiées par erreur en ligne, alors que les autorités craignent un regain d’attaques contre des agents.

Google just made its Chrome browser more secure by cutting ‘patch gap’ in half You should restart Google Chrome weekly now. Here’s why.

Nigerian Man Admits to $1.3M Business Email Compromise Scam A Nigerian national has pleaded guilty to participating in a business email compromise scheme that stole $1.25 million from a Boston investment firm. Perpetrators

Big Cyberespionage Attack Against Japan Attributed to China Japanese classified military networks reportedly suffered a massive breach in 2020 at the hands of a Chinese cyberespionage group that proved tough to eject. One

Electoral Commission apologises for security breach involving UK voters’ data Names and addresses of 40 million registered voters were accessible as far back as 2021 after cyber-attack

CLOP Ransomware avoids takedowns by using torrents – Cybersecurity Insiders Clop Ransomware, a notorious cybercriminal gang based in Russia and exclusively targeting companies in the United States, has recently changed its tactics

Russischer Telegram-Kanal veröffentlicht internes Dokument des Bundes Russland will einen Keil zwischen die westlichen Staaten treiben – etwa zwischen die Schweiz und die USA. Dazu dient möglicherweise auch ein Dokument zum Kriegsmaterialexport der Schweiz.