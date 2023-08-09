Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (9 août 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer
Curve Finance’s $62M exploit exposes larger issues for DeFi ecosystem | TechCrunch
Hackers stole around $62 million from Curve Finance on Sunday. This exploit isn’t the only problem Curve – and the broader crypto space – is facing.
Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies | TechCrunch
Russian state-sponsored hackers posed as technical support staff on Microsoft Teams to compromise dozens of global organizations.
The FBI is investigating a multiple-state hospital ransomware attack
A cyberattack forced medical facilities in several states to shut down their computer systems in an effort to mitigate the damage done. Many have reverted to paper filing while the FBI begins an investigation into the matter.
La Confédération rappelle à ses prestataires IT leurs obligations
Suite à l’attaque contre Xplain, l’un de ses prestataires IT externes, la Confédération a formellement rappelé à ses différents fournisseurs leurs obligations contractuelles en matière de protection des données et de cybersécurité. Le Préposé à la protection des données a en outre élargi le périmètre de son enquête à Xplain.
Health data of 1.7 million Oregon residents accessed by MOVEit hackers | TechCrunch
Hackers exploiting a vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer accessed the protected health information of 1.7 million Oregon citizens