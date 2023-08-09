Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (9 août 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Hackers stole around $62 million from Curve Finance on Sunday. This exploit isn’t the only problem Curve – and the broader crypto space – is facing.

A cyberattack forced medical facilities in several states to shut down their computer systems in an effort to mitigate the damage done. Many have reverted to paper filing while the FBI begins an investigation into the matter.