Les dernières cyberattaques (8 août 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Cyberattack disrupts hospital computer systems across US, hindering services ‘Data security incident’ began Thursday at facilities operated by California’s Prospect Medical Holdings

Hackers already installed web shells on 581 Citrix servers in CVE-2023-3519 attacks Researchers warn that hundreds of Citrix servers have been hacked in an ongoing campaign exploiting the RCE CVE-2023-3519.

Chinese APT Group Hits Air-Gapped Systems in Europe with Malware Kaspersky ICS CERT shared exclusive details of a new threat trend gaining momentum and targeting air-gapped ICS systems.

FBI warns users of NFT theft by malicious developers Cybercriminals are posing as legitimate NFT developers and employing sophisticated tactics to deceive unsuspecting victims.

China’s Volt Typhoon APT Burrows Deeper Into US Critical Infrastructure US officials are concerned that the Beijing-directed cyberattacks could be a precursor to military disruption and broader destructive attacks on citizens and businesses.

Website of Israeli Oil Refinery Taken Offline by Pro-Iranian Attackers The apparent pro-Iranian Cyber Avengers posted images of BAZAN Groups’s SCADA systems, diagrams, and programmable logic controller (PLC) code.

Hacktivist Group ‘Mysterious Team Bangladesh’ Goes on DDoS Rampage The emerging threat has carried out 750 DDoS attacks and 78 website defacements in just one year to support its religious and political motives.

Clop ransomware now uses torrents to leak data and evade takedowns The Clop ransomware gang has once again altered extortion tactics and is now using torrents to leak data stolen in MOVEit attacks.

Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies | TechCrunch Russian state-sponsored hackers posed as technical support staff on Microsoft Teams to compromise dozens of global organizations.

Microsoft Teams : un outil prisé des pirates russes pour voler des informations GNT est le portail Hi-Tech français consacré aux nouvelles technologies (internet, logiciel, matériel, mobilité, entreprise) et au jeu vidéo PC et consoles.

Global ransomware attacks at an all-time high and the US is the primary target | Engadget Global ransomware attacks are on the rise, according to a report issued by Malwarebytes.

Le protocole de finance décentralisé Curve siphonné par des hackers L’équivalent d’une cinquantaine de millions de dollars aurait été volé par des pirates dans cette attaque basée sur une faille dans le langage de programmation Vyper.

Ivanti Says Second Zero-Day Used in Norway Government Breach Threat actors who recently attacked a dozen Norwegian ministries by exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Ivanti’s endpoint management software appeared to have