Les dernières actus cybercrime (4 août 2023)

Meta firms fined in Australia over ‘Onavo Protect’ consumer protection breach | TechCrunch A federal court in Australia has fined two subsidiaries of Meta for conduct liable to mislead consumers in relation to misleading descriptions of the Onavo Protect VPN app.

Ryanair Hit With Lawsuit Over Use of Facial Recognition Technology Airline violates privacy protections of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, plaintiff says, seeking a $210 million fine.

Russia Sends Cybersecurity CEO to Jail for 14 Years The Russian government today handed down a treason conviction and 14-year prison sentence on Iyla Sachkov, the former founder and CEO of one of Russia’s largest cybersecurity firms. Sachkov, 37, has been detained for nearly two years under charges that the Kremlin has kept classified and hidden from public view, and he joins a growing roster of former Russian cybercrime fighters who are now serving hard time for farcical treason convictions.

FBI: Hackers Use AI for Sextortion, Explosives, Bad Websites Adversaries use artificial intelligence to obtain explosives, advance sextortion schemes and propagate malware through malicious websites that appear legitimate.

