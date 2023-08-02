Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (2 août 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer
12 Norwegian Ministries Impacted in ICT Platform Hack
Unknown hackers attacked a dozen Norwegian government ministries through a zero day vulnerability present in a shared digital platform, the Oslo government
Latest MOVEit Data Breach Victim Tally: 455 Organizations
More details about victims of the Clop crime group’s zero-day attacks on users of the widely used MOVEit file transfer software continue to come to light.
Over 19 Million Password Logs Sold on the Dark Web and Telegram
The exponential growth of info stealers has become a significant threat to all organizations, chatGPT, and increased cybercrime.
Critical infrastructure radio tech ‘easily hacked’ through deliberate backdoor
Malicious attackers could “easily” hack TETRA radio systems and disrupt critical infrastructure and emergency services, researchers reveal.
Russia Sends Cybersecurity CEO to Jail for 14 Years
The Russian government today handed down a treason conviction and 14-year prison sentence on Iyla Sachkov, the former founder and CEO of one of Russia’s largest cybersecurity firms. Sachkov, 37, has been detained for nearly two years under charges that the Kremlin has kept classified and hidden from public view, and he joins a growing roster of former Russian cybercrime fighters who are now serving hard time for farcical treason convictions.