Catégories
Réseaux sociaux
Newsletter

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !
Top 5

Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (2 août 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

12 Norwegian Ministries Impacted in ICT Platform Hack

Unknown hackers attacked a dozen Norwegian government ministries through a zero day vulnerability present in a shared digital platform, the Oslo government

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !

Latest MOVEit Data Breach Victim Tally: 455 Organizations

More details about victims of the Clop crime group’s zero-day attacks on users of the widely used MOVEit file transfer software continue to come to light.

Over 19 Million Password Logs Sold on the Dark Web and Telegram

The exponential growth of info stealers has become a significant threat to all organizations, chatGPT, and increased cybercrime.

Critical infrastructure radio tech ‘easily hacked’ through deliberate backdoor

Malicious attackers could “easily” hack TETRA radio systems and disrupt critical infrastructure and emergency services, researchers reveal.

Russia Sends Cybersecurity CEO to Jail for 14 Years

The Russian government today handed down a treason conviction and 14-year prison sentence on Iyla Sachkov, the former founder and CEO of one of Russia’s largest cybersecurity firms. Sachkov, 37, has been detained for nearly two years under charges that the Kremlin has kept classified and hidden from public view, and he joins a growing roster of former Russian cybercrime fighters who are now serving hard time for farcical treason convictions.

Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share

S'inscrire

S'inscrire à la newsletter

Vous devriez également aimer

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

un petit clic pour ma veille