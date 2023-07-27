Les derniers vols de données (27 juillet 2023)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Apple Threatens to Pull iMessage and FaceTime from U.K. Amid Surveillance Demands Apple opposes UK’s surveillance plans that could weaken encryption in messaging apps.

VirusTotal Data Leak Exposes User Info, Including Intel Agencies’ Data A file containing the names and email addresses of 5,600 users of the cybersecurity platform VirusTotal was inadvertently exposed to the public.



https://www.bitdefender.com/blog/hotforsecurity/estee-lauder-internal-data-stolen-after-being-hit-by-two-separate-ransomware-attacks/

Florida Hospital Says Data Theft Attack Affects 1.2 Million A Florida hospital is notifying 1.2 million patients that their information was stolen by hackers in a cybersecurity incident that spanned for nearly three weeks in

VirusTotal apologizes for data leak affecting 5,600 customers VirusTotal apologized on Friday for leaking the information of over 5,600 customers after an employee mistakenly uploaded a CSV file containing their info to the platform last month.

“Millions” of sensitive US military emails were reportedly sent to Mali due to a typo Millions of emails were misdirected to Mali due to a typo that swapped the US military’s .MIL domain for Mali’s .ML domain, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Roblox data breach leaks almost 4,000 developer profiles Sensitive information identifying thousands of Roblox creators has been exposed following a data breach impacting attendees at a conference for Roblox developers