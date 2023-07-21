Les dernières actus cybercrime (21 juillet 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Arnaque téléphonique – SMS frauduleux: sept suspects identifiés sur Vaud Les personnes arrêtées sont suspectées d’avoir eu recours au “phishing” pour soutirer de l’argent. Le préjudice global se monte à 170’000 francs.

Le procès débute pour le présumé pirate de GTA 6 et Uber âgé de 18 ans Le membre Lapsus$ est accusé d’avoir piraté GTA 6, Uber, Revolut, mais également Nvidia, BT Group et le fournisseur d’accès Internet britannique EE. À l’âge de 18 ans, il a été déclaré inapte à se rendre à son procès par les médecins. Douze chefs d’accusation le visent.

BreachForums owner Pompompurin pleads guilty to hacking charges 20-year-old Conor Brian Fitzpatrick aka Pompompurin, the owner of the notorious BreachForums (aka Breached) hacking forum, has pleaded guilty to charges of hacking and possession of child pornography.

Former Amazon Security Engineer Arrested and Accused of Hacking Crypto Exchange One of the e-commerce giant’s high-level security pros is accused of using his hacking talents for evil.

Moroccan Charged With OpenSea NFT and Crypto Theft Individual allegedly used phishing website to harvest victim credentials

Russian Dark Net Markets Dominate the Global Illicit Drug Trade: Report Russian Dark Net Markets have seen a significant surge in popularity among drug dealers emerging as a dominant force in the illicit drug trade.

France ‘s government is giving the police more surveillance power The French government is going to grant law enforcement the power to spy on suspects through smartphones and other devices.

Former employee charged for attacking water treatment plant A former employee of Discovery Bay Water Treatment Facility in California was indicted by a federal grand jury for intentionally attempting to cause malfunction to the facility’s safety and protection systems.