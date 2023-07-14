Réseaux sociaux
Newsletter

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !
la trace d'une maint ensanglantée sur un mur

Les dernières actus cybercrime | 14 juillet 2023

Voici les actualités principales concernant le cybercrime découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture !

... un CLIC ICI pour offrir un café avant de lire la suite?
merci de supporter le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Police Bust International Phone Scam Gang Targeting Elderly

In an international law enforcement operation, NCA and Europol have busted a large-scale phone scam targeting vulnerable elderly people.

Teen among suspects arrested in Android banking malware scheme

Singapore authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including a teenager, suspected of involvement in banking-related malware scams.


https://www.hackread.com/hacking-california-water-treatment-facility/

Top Suspect of OPERA1ER Hacker Group Arrested by Authorities

Recent reports from the INTERPOL and Group-IB stated that a top suspect relating to the OPERA1ER hacking group has been arrested in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Swatting d’Ubisoft et attaques en déni de service : un jeune francilien condamné à 3 ans de prison avec sursis

Yannox était poursuivi devant le tribunal judiciaire de Paris pour une trentaine d’infractions.

Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share

S'inscrire

S'inscrire à la newsletter

Vous devriez également aimer

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

un petit clic pour ma veille