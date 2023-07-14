Les dernières actus cybercrime | 14 juillet 2023

Voici les actualités principales concernant le cybercrime découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Police Bust International Phone Scam Gang Targeting Elderly
In an international law enforcement operation, NCA and Europol have busted a large-scale phone scam targeting vulnerable elderly people.
Teen among suspects arrested in Android banking malware scheme
Singapore authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including a teenager, suspected of involvement in banking-related malware scams.
https://www.hackread.com/hacking-california-water-treatment-facility/
Top Suspect of OPERA1ER Hacker Group Arrested by Authorities
Recent reports from the INTERPOL and Group-IB stated that a top suspect relating to the OPERA1ER hacking group has been arrested in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
Swatting d’Ubisoft et attaques en déni de service : un jeune francilien condamné à 3 ans de prison avec sursis
Yannox était poursuivi devant le tribunal judiciaire de Paris pour une trentaine d’infractions.