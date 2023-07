La carte de tous les réseaux sociaux #infographie #OSINT

Once again, JESS3 & Brian Solis bring you the Conversation Prism, this time as version 5.0. In 2008, Brian Solis and JESS3 partnered to launch The Conversation Prism, a graphic which maps out the social media landscape. As social media continues to grow and evolve, platforms appear, disappear, acquire each other, get renamed, and thus the Conversation Prism changes with it.